Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Aloe Vera Gel Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. The Aloe Vera Gel Market size is...
Benzinga
Antithrombin Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 8% – IndustryARC
Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rising smoking trends among teenagers are factors set to drive the growth of the Antithrombin Market for the period 2022-2027. Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
Exclusive-Brazil govt admits to problems with coffee crop views, plans revision
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government admitted that its estimates for coffee crops over recent years have problems and need improvements to better reflect the reality, since the numbers for production have been smaller than the sum of local consumption plus exports.
Nature.com
Development of artificial intelligence for automated measurement of cervical lordosis on lateral radiographs
Cervical sagittal alignment is an essential parameter for the evaluation of spine disorders. Manual measurement is time-consuming and burdensome to measurers. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of convolutional neural networks has begun to be used to measure x-rays. This study aimed to develop AI for automated measurement of lordosis on lateral cervical x-rays. We included 4546 cervical x-rays from 1674 patients. For all x-rays, the caudal endplates of C2 and C7 were labeled based on consensus among well-experienced spine surgeons, the data for which were used as ground truth. This ground truth was split into training data and test data, and the AI model learned the training data. The absolute error of the AI measurements relative to the ground truth for 4546 x-rays was determined by fivefold cross-validation. Additionally, the absolute error of AI measurements was compared with the error of other 2 surgeons' measurements on 415 radiographs of 168 randomly selected patients. In fivefold cross-validation, the absolute error of the AI model was 3.3Â° in the average and 2.2Â° in the median. For comparison of other surgeons, the mean absolute error for measurement of 168 patients was 3.1Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for the AI model, 3.9Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for Surgeon 1, and 3.8Â°"‰Â±"‰4.7Â° for Surgeon 2. The AI model had a significantly smaller error than Surgeon 1 and Surgeon 2 (P"‰="‰0.002 and 0.036). This algorithm is available at (https://ykszk.github.io/c2c7demo/). The AI model measured cervical spine alignment with better accuracy than surgeons. AI can assist in routine medical care and can be helpful in research that measures large numbers of images. However, because of the large errors in rare cases such as highly deformed ones, AI may, in principle, be limited to assisting humans.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Company's vertical-farming technology enables it to produce algae from clean energy
The Israeli startup VAXA uses algae to transform renewable energy into sustainable nourishment. Microalgae can grow indoors using their vertical farming technique, regardless of the weather outside. The sealed and bio-secured module, which is embedded with pink glowing lights (UV LEDs), enables year-round production of high-quality, pathogen-free, fresh algae with...
Agency YMU Acquires Majority Stake in Digital Sports Mgmt
U.K. talent agency YMU has announced it is expanding into gaming and sports marketing with the integration of Digital Sports Mgmt (DSM) into its sports division. YMU has acquired a majority stake in DSM, which was launched in 2016 by Rob Wadsworth and Tom Henderson. DSM has worked with clients including EA Sports, Sorare, Avery Dennison and Warner Bros, as well as representing gaming talent such as Danny Aarons, ShaunaGames, and AJ3. As part of the merger, YMU’s services will expand to include esports consultancy, sports marketing, sponsorship brokerage, licensing, and live production.“YMU and Digital Sport Mgmt’s partnership strengthens our position at...
CNBC
Credit Suisse weighs capital hike, possibility of exiting U.S. market
Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash and considering exiting the U.S. market as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank and no decisions have been made. Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+
Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
Nature.com
Non-local triple quantum dot thermometer based on Coulomb-coupled systems
Recent proposals towards non-local thermoelectric voltage-based thermometry, in the conventional dual quantum dot set-up, demand an asymmetric step-like system-to-reservoir coupling around the ground states for optimal operation (Physica E, 114, 113635, 2019). In addition to such demand for unrealistic coupling, the sensitivity in such a strategy also depends on the average measurement terminal temperature, which may result in erroneous temperature assessment. In this paper, we propose non-local current based thermometry in the dual dot set-up as a practical alternative and demonstrate that in the regime of high bias, the sensitivity remains robust against fluctuations of the measurement terminal temperature. Proceeding further, we propose a non-local triple quantum dot thermometer, that provides an enhanced sensitivity while bypassing the demand for unrealistic step-like system-to-reservoir coupling and being robust against fabrication induced variability in Coulomb coupling. In addition, we show that the heat extracted from (to) the target reservoir, in the triple dot design, can also be suppressed drastically by appropriate fabrication strategy, to prevent thermometry induced drift in reservoir temperature. The proposed triple dot setup thus offers a multitude of benefits and could potentially pave the path towards the practical realization and deployment of high-performance non-local "sub-Kelvin range" thermometers.
Benzinga
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
Interzero and Eastman announced a long-term supply agreement for Eastman’s previously announced molecular recycling facility in Normandy, France. Interzero will provide up to 20,000 metric tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle PET household packaging waste that would otherwise be incinerated. Interzero Plastics Recycling, as part of Interzero, is an innovation leader in plastics recycling with the largest sorting capacity in Europe and many years of experience. Headquartered in Germany, Interzero is a leading service provider of circular solutions in Europe and is strongly connected to its sister company ALBA Group ASIA both led by Chairman and Shareholder, Dr. Axel Schweitzer.
Phys.org
Balanced fertilization: A fulcrum for sustainable production of maize and rice in Africa
Efforts to improve the yields of staple cereal crops like maize and rice at scale in Africa remain seriously hampered by the effects of poor soil fertility. The lack of adequate information to base an effective fertilizer recommendation upon often results in inefficient nutrient use by crops and low crop yields. A root cause of poor crop response to applied nutrients is generalized fertilizer recommendations that fail to account for variability in factors such as the climate, soil properties, and water availability. As we improve our understanding of the range of underlying issues that interact to create variability, better solutions can be created for farmers, and confidence in fertilizer use will grow.
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0