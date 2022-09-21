ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epilepsy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Examine DelveInsight | Key Companies – Otsuka, Equilibre, Alexza, Aquestive, Marinus, Insys, Zynerba, Abide therapeutics

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing therapies for Epilepsy. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has its Epilepsy drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development. The dynamics of the Epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.
Dementia Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dementia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market...
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MedicalXpress

Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain

Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Phys.org

Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people

While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
Phys.org

Chemical cocktail in skin summons disease-spreading mosquitoes

Mosquitoes that spread Zika, dengue and yellow fever are guided toward their victims by a scent from human skin. The exact composition of that scent has not been identified until now. A UC Riverside-led team discovered that the combination of carbon dioxide plus two chemicals, 2-ketoglutaric and lactic acids, elicits...
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
CNBC

India is the 'best bet' in the global economy, says conglomerate exec

India is a great market and the "best bet" in the global economy, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, India. The U.S., U.K. and Europe appear headed for a recession, while there are problems in China, he said. "India, politically, is well settled," he told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on...
Nature.com

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in children with post-concussion syndrome improves cognitive and behavioral function: a randomized controlled trial

Persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS) is a common and significant morbidity among children following traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the evidence for effective PPCS treatments remains limited. Recent studies have shown the beneficial effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in PPCS adult patients. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on children (age 8"“15) suffering from PPCS from mild-moderate TBI events six months to 10Â years prior. Twenty-five children were randomized to receive 60 daily sessions of HBOT (n"‰="‰15) or sham (n"‰="‰10) treatments. Following HBOT, there was a significant increase in cognitive function including the general cognitive score (d"‰="‰0.598, p"‰="‰0.01), memory (d"‰="‰0.480, p"‰="‰0.02), executive function (d"‰="‰0.739, p"‰="‰0.003), PPCS symptoms including emotional score (p"‰="‰0.04, d"‰="‰"“ 0.676), behavioral symptoms including hyperactivity (d"‰="‰0.244, p"‰="‰0.03), global executive composite score (d"‰="‰0.528, p"‰="‰0.001), planning/organizing score (d"‰="‰1.09, p"‰="‰0.007). Clinical outcomes correlated with significant improvements in brain MRI microstructural changes in the insula, supramarginal, lingual, inferior frontal and fusiform gyri. The study suggests that HBOT improvesÂ both cognitive and behavioral function, PPCSÂ symptoms, and quality of life in pediatric PPCS patients at the chronic stage, even years after injury. Additional data is needed to optimize the protocol and to characterize the children who can benefit the most.
POLITICO

Most Republicans Support Declaring the United States a Christian Nation

Stella Rouse is professor of government and politics and associate director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Shibley Telhami is distinguished scholar-teacher, professor of government and politics, and director of the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll. Christian nationalism, a belief that the United States was...
Nature.com

The impact of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions on physical health outcomes in people with mood disorders across the lifespan: An umbrella review of the evidence from randomised controlled trials

People with mood disorders have increased risk of comorbid medical diseases versus the general population. It is paramount to identify interventions to improve physical health in this population. Methods. Umbrella review of meta-analyses of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) on pharmacological/non-pharmacological interventions for physical health outcomes/intolerability-related discontinuation in mood disorders (any...
