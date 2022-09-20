Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
KETV.com
City of Omaha releases timeline for climate action plan
OMAHA, Neb. — There's now a plan in place to hire somebody to develop Omaha's climate action plan, according to Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. Stothert met with the media Wednesday following the Metro Smart Cities Advisory Committee meeting, which included a review of the request for proposals to develop Omaha's climate action plan.
KETV.com
Regents will vote to expand UNMC across Saddle Creek
OMAHA, Neb. — UNMC is closing in on an opportunity to spur health care business in the Midwest. The Nebraska Board of Regents will vote on approving the start of construction for the Innovation Hub, which is part of a UNMC project called "Catalyst." UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said...
KETV.com
Sarpy County approves funding for long-range transportation plan
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — As Sarpy County plans for its continued growth, it'll hire a consultant to look at short-term and long-range transportation solutions. On Tuesday, the board of commissioners approved an interlocal agreement for the creation of the Western Sarpy Transportation Enhancement Plan. Sarpy County, which as of...
KETV.com
North Omaha revitalization starts by helping new business owners
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a renewed push to revitalize North Omaha, starting with help for new business owners trying to get on their feet. Douglas County is already sharing some federal funds from the American Rescue Plan with business support organizations. North Omaha has a lot of potential,...
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
KETV.com
Grow operations busted in south Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Police credit a Crime Stoppers tip for leading officers to grow operations at two Omaha homes Tuesday. Authorities descended on one of the homes near 42nd and Dayton streets Tuesday morning. Omaha police said that's where they found a grow operation consisting of 120 plants and hydrocodone.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Valley RV park developer moving on
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The developer of a proposed RV park near the Platte River is changing course. Valley city council voted 4-0 tonight to revoke the approval granted weeks ago for the 90-acre RV park near 284th and West Maple. Brad Brown tells 6 News that about 90 acres...
KETV.com
Omaha man the second victim of a pedestrian & vehicle accident at one intersection
OMAHA, Neb. — A new, upgraded street light has been put in at the intersection of 45th and Leavenworth Streets following two accidents this week in which pedestrians were hit. The family of Rick Gustin, one of the individuals hit by a vehicle, tells KETV he is a "very...
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
KETV.com
HUD deputy secretary in Omaha Wednesday presenting $50 million award
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha and the Omaha Housing Authority were awarded $50 million Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This money will help transform the Southside Terrace and Indian Hill neighborhoods. Deputy Secretary of HUD Adrianne Todman was in Omaha Thursday to...
KETV.com
Siena Francis House increasing safety measures after stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — The Siena Francis house said it's working to step up security after one person is stabbed inside the shelter Monday night. That victim is expected to survive. Center leaders said they've already taken steps to address safety concerns. The Siena Francis House mission is to welcome...
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
KETV.com
Crash on JFK causes major delays early Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway early Thursday morning caused major backups. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Q Street around 6:30 a.m. No injuries had been reported as of 6:41 a.m. KETV NewsWatch 7 skycams captured the line of cars that didn't appear...
KETV.com
Child welfare watchdogs concerned over staffing, treatment shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — Not enough child welfare case workers and shortages in treatment options for mental health, and substance and domestic abuse are some of the big concerns from two separate watchdog reports. The latest is from the Nebraska Foster Care Review Board. "We see waiting lists. We see...
KETV.com
Police alert officials to streetlight after cars hit two people this week
OMAHA, Neb. — City officials are illuminating a dark intersection at the corner of 45th and Leavenworth Streets after two drivers hit pedestriansthis week. Omaha police said drivers didn't see pedestrians walking across the Leavenworth crosswalk at 45th street Monday and Tuesday nights. A woman was sent to the...
KETV.com
Douglas County K-9 unit finds marijuana-filled suitcases in traffic stop
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confiscated roughly 90 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday. Officials said a sergeant stopped an eastbound vehicle for speeding near Interstate 80 and 72nd Street. While conducting the stop, the sergeant said numerous drug trafficking...
KETV.com
License plate readers helping Bellevue Police, ACLU wants transparency
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Police Department installed two license plate reader cameras above traffic lights in two locations in July. One set is on Fort Crook and Chandler Road and another at Cornhusker Highway and 15th Street. The cameras have already helped BPD in multiple ways, according to assistant chief Tom Dargy.
