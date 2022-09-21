ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township to hold work session on potential northwest road network

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board has scheduled a work session to discuss what’s being called the “Northwest Marquette Road Network Connectivity Feasibility Study”. The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Hall Board Room at...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Meet Marquette County’s new register of deeds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new register of deeds. Aidan McKindles will now be handling land records for the county. She is born and raised in Marquette and studied political science and English at Northern Michigan University. She then obtained a paralegal degree from Lake Superior State University.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An effort to reduce the penalty for hunters who don’t complete required deer harvest reporting in Michigan advanced Wednesday at the state Capitol. A new order from the state Natural Resources Commission requires hunters to file online reports within 72 hours after taking a deer. That includes the exact location and type of hunting device used. If a hunter does not comply, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

State of Michigan commemorates trails with Trail Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trails Week commemorates the thousands of miles of trails in Michigan. From hiking to off-road vehicle trails, there is no shortage of wilderness to explore. The Upper Peninsula is especially well known for its abundance of trails. Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says there are even trails you may not know about.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee. According to a press release...
NEGAUNEE, MI
wdet.org

What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?

The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township. The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
MARQUETTE, MI
awesomemitten.com

ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide

If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

500 Michigan physicians support challenge to 1931 abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - 500 Michigan physicians are speaking in support of abortion access. They want the state Supreme Court to resolve whether Michigan’s constitution protects abortion or not. Today’s court filing comes from a group of doctors and health professionals known as the Committee to Protect Health Care....
MICHIGAN STATE

