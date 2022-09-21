Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority temporarily suspends Cliffs-Dow funding for former factory site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) voted to table the approval of the Cliffs-Dow property funding to the city of Marquette Thursday morning. It was going to be used on a former factory site. BRA Chair David Allen said the suspension comes after not...
WLUC
Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
WLUC
Marquette Township to hold work session on potential northwest road network
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board has scheduled a work session to discuss what’s being called the “Northwest Marquette Road Network Connectivity Feasibility Study”. The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Hall Board Room at...
WLUC
Meet Marquette County’s new register of deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County has a new register of deeds. Aidan McKindles will now be handling land records for the county. She is born and raised in Marquette and studied political science and English at Northern Michigan University. She then obtained a paralegal degree from Lake Superior State University.
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
WLUC
Community Foundation of Marquette County announces 2022 Catalyst Award recipients
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year, the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) nominates individuals, organizations and businesses to receive the organization’s Catalyst Award. The award honors the efforts of those who build community through volunteerism and philanthropy and inspire others to do the...
WLUC
Baraga County residents plan to preserve Ford Center
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County residents are taking steps to preserve and maintain the Ford Sawmill in Alberta. Nearly 100 people gathered in a L’Anse banquet hall Wednesday evening. Participants listened to a citizen-run committee discuss the historical nature of the sawmill. Their goal is to preserve the center which consists of the sawmill and surrounding buildings as a historic site.
WLUC
NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building. 60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career...
WLUC
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An effort to reduce the penalty for hunters who don’t complete required deer harvest reporting in Michigan advanced Wednesday at the state Capitol. A new order from the state Natural Resources Commission requires hunters to file online reports within 72 hours after taking a deer. That includes the exact location and type of hunting device used. If a hunter does not comply, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.
WLUC
State of Michigan commemorates trails with Trail Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trails Week commemorates the thousands of miles of trails in Michigan. From hiking to off-road vehicle trails, there is no shortage of wilderness to explore. The Upper Peninsula is especially well known for its abundance of trails. Michigan DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin says there are even trails you may not know about.
WLUC
Families march to Marquette County Courthouse to rally for child care spending
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. families marched for a cause Tuesday evening. Great Start Parent Coalition and We the People Michigan teamed up to host a Children’s March. The groups met in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more spending on child care and child wellbeing.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Michigan Works offers Going PRO Talent Fund
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employers in the Upper Peninsula may be eligible for some financial assistance. UP Michigan Works is offering assistance to employers through the Going PRO Talent Fund. Money through the Talent Fund would go towards short-term training and retaining new and current employees.
Housing grant puts $50M into ‘missing middle’ home supply
Michigan’s housing supply is getting a boost from $50 million in federal money. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority launched “The Missing Middle Housing Program” as a rehabilitation, construction and investment grant that will address the housing shortage. Money allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of...
WLUC
City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee. According to a press release...
wdet.org
What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?
The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
WLUC
DNR to update public on Marquette County shooting range
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is finalizing development plans for a new public outdoor shooting range in Richmond Township. The Marquette Range site is located on property the DNR is leasing from Cleveland Cliffs near Goose Lake in Marquette County. It is accessible...
WLUC
United Way of Marquette County tops $100k in latest fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County announced Wednesday that the Detroit Red Wings Alumni versus Yoopers United hockey game raised over $100,000 at Marquette County Hockey Night Saturday. The proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Marquette County’s Community Investment Fund. Money in the Community...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE 2022 Michigan Fall Color Map + Peak Prediction Guide
If you are on the hunt for the best fall colors in Michigan, then you will want to reference this guide — which includes an interactive Michigan fall color map as well as the most recent information about the 2022 fall colors in Michigan. For the vast majority of...
WLUC
500 Michigan physicians support challenge to 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - 500 Michigan physicians are speaking in support of abortion access. They want the state Supreme Court to resolve whether Michigan’s constitution protects abortion or not. Today’s court filing comes from a group of doctors and health professionals known as the Committee to Protect Health Care....
