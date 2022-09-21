ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

khqa.com

Quincy man faces weapons charges

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested on several charges including reckless discharge of a firearm. The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Thursday around 10:31 a.m. when officers were sent to 4th and Kentucky to investigate a report of shots fired. When police...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Update: Woman QPD was looking for found

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Aggressive runaway cow attacks 2 men in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Late Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officers in Memphis spent two hours tracking down a runaway cow that attacked two people. The very aggressive cow escaped from the Scotland County Livestock Market in the 900 block of North Clay Street in Memphis. Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney...
MEMPHIS, MO
khqa.com

Cleanup continues after Sunday night's severe storms

CAMPL POINT, Ill. (KHQA) — Camp Point was one of the hardest hit towns after severe storms moved through early Sunday night. Throughout the town, tree branches had been snapped and trees uprooted which caused several power lines to go down. Crews were hard at work throughout the day...
CAMP POINT, IL

