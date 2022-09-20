Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
KSNB Local4
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
elginreview.com
Antelope County – Notice of General Election
A look at the offices/names/issues on the upcoming General Election ballot.
Comments / 0