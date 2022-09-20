ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Trailer home catches fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A trailer home caught fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk. Around 4:00 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to what they called ‘’a trailer home with smoke coming out of it’’. Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge told News Channel Nebraska that the resident of...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
CENTRAL CITY, NE

