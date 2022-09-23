ABC7 Town Hall: The Fentanyl Crisis

From the recent overdose deaths to the arrival of rainbow colored fentanyl in Southern California, many people are looking for ways to protect their children from this silent killer.

We dedicated a half hour of Eyewitness News Thursday to focus on the fentanyl crisis and to help you get answers.

We were joined by LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, experts with the Los Angeles Drug Enforcement Agency and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health along with a father who started a nonprofit after he lost his son to fentanyl.

The full video ofis available in the media player above and wherever you stream ABC7.