Los Angeles County, CA

ABC7 Town Hall: The Fentanyl Crisis

ABC7
 8 hours ago

From the recent overdose deaths to the arrival of rainbow colored fentanyl in Southern California, many people are looking for ways to protect their children from this silent killer.

We dedicated a half hour of Eyewitness News Thursday to focus on the fentanyl crisis and to help you get answers.

We were joined by LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, experts with the Los Angeles Drug Enforcement Agency and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health along with a father who started a nonprofit after he lost his son to fentanyl.

The full video of Town Hall: The Fentanyl Crisis is available in the media player above and wherever you stream ABC7.

RESOURCES:

  • www.dea.gov/onepill

  • DEA's "Emoji Drug Code" resource page

  • "Dead on Arrival" - documentary on fentanyl

  • ww.songforcharlie.org

  • www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/sapc

    • RELATED STORIES:

  • LAPD chief: Many street drugs sold in LA secretly laced with fentanyl

  • Teen overdose deaths skyrocketed during pandemic, UCLA study shows

  • LA DEA official says teen's overdose death highlights dangers of fentanyl-laced pills among youth

  • DOJ warns of spike in 'rainbow fentanyl' as dealers target young teens

  • Family turns grief into action after 22-year-old son dies from accidental fentanyl poisoning

    Comments / 2

    NBC Los Angeles

    Fentanyl-Related Deaths Increase by More Than 1700% Over 5 Years in LA County

    The recent death of a high school student in Hollywood is being described as a wake-up call by police, parents, and leaders at local school districts. 15 year old Melanie Ramos recently died in a bathroom at Bernstein high school in Hollywood after taking what she believed was the prescription pain killer, Percocet. The pill was a counterfeit. Lab reports show it contained fentanyl. The Centers For Disease Control says fentanyl is fifty times more powerful than morphine.
