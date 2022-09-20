Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Omarion Talks Maybach Music Fallout, Says Rick Ross Didn’t Honor His Word
Omarion has opened about his relationship with Rick Ross and the reason for his departure from the rapper’s Maybach Music Group in a new interview. The former B2K star, who signed to MMG in May of 2012, told The Breakfast Club he has nothing but love for Rozay, but that he wishes the MMG head had supported him more during his time with the label.
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Essence
Zaya Wade Stuns In Tiffany & Co. Photo Shoot; 15 Other Times She Effortlessly Slayed
What do 15-year-old Zaya Wade and Beyoncé have in common? In addition to being gorgeous, they’ve both served a stunning face for famed fine jeweler Tiffany & Co. The teen showed off a first look at what seems to be a campaign shoot over the weekend for the Tiffany lock bracelet. She shared a series of beautiful shots of herself with the caption, “dreams become reality.”
Music Producer Irv Gotti Under Fire After Detailing Kiss With Ashanti
During a recent episode of "The Murder Inc Story" on BET, Irv Gotti is getting criticized for a story about how he got with singer Ashanti.
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Essence
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'
"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Stop Instigating: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Disgustingly Dissing Her Daughter While Trying To Ignite Nicki Minaj Beef
Lil Kim is none too pleased with 50 Cent’s attempt to start drama with her and Nicki Minaj after he falsely claimed that she dissed the fellow rapper’s son. 50 Cent is notorious for his Instagram persona and his constant public instigating and once again he’s making headlines for igniting wars of words.
hiphop-n-more.com
Pusha T Reveals He’s Working on an “Extremely Special” New Album
A new Pusha T album is in the works. Pusha T said that he is already working on an “extremely special” follow-up to his fourth album, It’s Almost Dry, in an interview with Spotify. In a video broadcast to the streaming service’s Twitter account, King Push made the announcement in response to the question, “What’s next?”
thesource.com
DaBaby Raps About Sleeping with Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting, Also Disses Pardison Fontaine
DaBaby dropped off his new album Baby On Baby 2 overnight. Fans who listened immediately gravitated to the single “Boogeyman,” in which the rapper blasts Megan Thee Stallion, stating they had sex before she was allegedly by Tory Lanez and going to diss Pardison Fontaine. Rapping on the...
Essence
Hangin' With Mr. Cooper Turns 30: See The Show's Cast Then And Now
With stellar performances from Raven Symoné, Nell Carter, Dawnn Lewis, and Mark Curry, this hilarious sitcom provided audiences with loads of laughter during its five-season run. 30 years ago today, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper debuted on ABC. Starring comedian Mark Curry as the title character, this sitcom became a...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Revisits Homophobia Controversy He Thinks Led To Canceled Reality TV Show
Boosie Badazz has revisited the homophobia-related controversy that he believes led to his canceled reality television series. During one of his latest interview with VladTV, the outspoken rapper again pointed to his tirade against Lil Nas X and his sexuality as the sole reason the show didn’t move forward with production. So instead, he’s decided to focus on a movie career.
Essence
Misty Copeland Credits Prince For Inspiring Her To Take Her Career To The Next Level
The ballet dancer also wants to inspire others to pursue their passion for ballet. Misty Copeland isn’t just one of the most talented ballet dancers in the world, she is also the first African American woman to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. On September 13, Copeland reflected on the beginnings of her career during a panel discussion at The Root Institute in Washington D.C. The ballet dancer credited the late artist Prince for boosting her confidence and inspiring her to take her career to the next level, reported The Root.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Tha God Questions Rappers Saying ‘RIP’ But Glorifying Death In Their Raps
Charlamagne Tha God has shared his thoughts on the glorification of murder in today’s rap music, comments that come shortly after the murder of PnB Rock earlier in September. During The Breakfast Club‘s ‘Rumor Report’ segment, Charlamagne was ruminating on the recent burglary of Tee Grizzley’s home in Los...
Essence
Precious Mustapha Loves The ‘Escapism’ Of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ And We Do, Too.
The actress stars as Aisha in Netflix’s original series and adaptation of the children’s cartoon series. In the spirit of reboots, spinoffs, and adaptations, Fate: The Winx Saga is to be celebrated for doing it right. Adapted from the children’s cartoon series on Nickelodeon Winx Club, the Netflix original series follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt) Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), and Flora (Paulina Chávez) as they attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. While learning about the special powers that lay within their beings, the girls also navigate through friendship, romances, rivalries, and battling monsters. You know, basic YA drama?
Essence
Mahalia’s Juicy Couture Collab Lets Her Channel Her Inner ‘Mean Girls’ Cool Mom Vibe
If she were a mom, Mahalia definitely wouldn’t be a “regular mom.”. First, Baby Phat collaborates with PUMA, then New Balance brings dad sneakers back in style. Now, Juicy Couture is bringing velour tracksuits back in style just in time for the weather change. Like most of us, Mahalia always wanted to be one of the girls that were hip to the latest trends, so it was an obvious choice to be part of Juicy Couture’s latest campaign when the opportunity was presented to her.
