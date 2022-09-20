The ballet dancer also wants to inspire others to pursue their passion for ballet. Misty Copeland isn’t just one of the most talented ballet dancers in the world, she is also the first African American woman to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. On September 13, Copeland reflected on the beginnings of her career during a panel discussion at The Root Institute in Washington D.C. The ballet dancer credited the late artist Prince for boosting her confidence and inspiring her to take her career to the next level, reported The Root.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO