ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Omarion Talks Maybach Music Fallout, Says Rick Ross Didn’t Honor His Word

Omarion has opened about his relationship with Rick Ross and the reason for his departure from the rapper’s Maybach Music Group in a new interview. The former B2K star, who signed to MMG in May of 2012, told The Breakfast Club he has nothing but love for Rozay, but that he wishes the MMG head had supported him more during his time with the label.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Zaya Wade Stuns In Tiffany & Co. Photo Shoot; 15 Other Times She Effortlessly Slayed

What do 15-year-old Zaya Wade and Beyoncé have in common? In addition to being gorgeous, they’ve both served a stunning face for famed fine jeweler Tiffany & Co. The teen showed off a first look at what seems to be a campaign shoot over the weekend for the Tiffany lock bracelet. She shared a series of beautiful shots of herself with the caption, “dreams become reality.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'

"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Falsetto
hiphop-n-more.com

Pusha T Reveals He’s Working on an “Extremely Special” New Album

A new Pusha T album is in the works. Pusha T said that he is already working on an “extremely special” follow-up to his fourth album, It’s Almost Dry, in an interview with Spotify. In a video broadcast to the streaming service’s Twitter account, King Push made the announcement in response to the question, “What’s next?”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Hangin' With Mr. Cooper Turns 30: See The Show's Cast Then And Now

With stellar performances from Raven Symoné, Nell Carter, Dawnn Lewis, and Mark Curry, this hilarious sitcom provided audiences with loads of laughter during its five-season run. 30 years ago today, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper debuted on ABC. Starring comedian Mark Curry as the title character, this sitcom became a...
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Revisits Homophobia Controversy He Thinks Led To Canceled Reality TV Show

Boosie Badazz has revisited the homophobia-related controversy that he believes led to his canceled reality television series. During one of his latest interview with VladTV, the outspoken rapper again pointed to his tirade against Lil Nas X and his sexuality as the sole reason the show didn’t move forward with production. So instead, he’s decided to focus on a movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Misty Copeland Credits Prince For Inspiring Her To Take Her Career To The Next Level

The ballet dancer also wants to inspire others to pursue their passion for ballet. Misty Copeland isn’t just one of the most talented ballet dancers in the world, she is also the first African American woman to be a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre. On September 13, Copeland reflected on the beginnings of her career during a panel discussion at The Root Institute in Washington D.C. The ballet dancer credited the late artist Prince for boosting her confidence and inspiring her to take her career to the next level, reported The Root.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Precious Mustapha Loves The ‘Escapism’ Of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga,’ And We Do, Too.

The actress stars as Aisha in Netflix’s original series and adaptation of the children’s cartoon series. In the spirit of reboots, spinoffs, and adaptations, Fate: The Winx Saga is to be celebrated for doing it right. Adapted from the children’s cartoon series on Nickelodeon Winx Club, the Netflix original series follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt) Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), and Flora (Paulina Chávez) as they attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. While learning about the special powers that lay within their beings, the girls also navigate through friendship, romances, rivalries, and battling monsters. You know, basic YA drama?
TV SERIES
Essence

Mahalia’s Juicy Couture Collab Lets Her Channel Her Inner ‘Mean Girls’ Cool Mom Vibe

If she were a mom, Mahalia definitely wouldn’t be a “regular mom.”. First, Baby Phat collaborates with PUMA, then New Balance brings dad sneakers back in style. Now, Juicy Couture is bringing velour tracksuits back in style just in time for the weather change. Like most of us, Mahalia always wanted to be one of the girls that were hip to the latest trends, so it was an obvious choice to be part of Juicy Couture’s latest campaign when the opportunity was presented to her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy