ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teterboro, NJ

NJ immigrant groups geared up to greet plane of migrants. It never arrived.

By Karen Yi
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpXAj_0i3Z6h5U00
Laura Bustamante, policy and campaign manager with the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, sorts through the welcome bags of food, diapers and hygiene products organizers brought to Teterboro Airport, where a plane rumored to be full of migrants from Texas was scheduled to arrive.

Within hours of hearing a plane carrying asylum seekers might land in New Jersey, volunteers and organizers had assembled at the Teterboro Airport — ready with diapers, food and greeting signs stuffed in their cars.

But no migrants ever arrived. Instead, Ultimate Air Shuttle 11 touched down in Teterboro with only crew on board.

On Tuesday, about 15 residents huddled at the parking lot of a restaurant adjacent to Teterboro Airport, as regional and national media raised alarm over the possibility that Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis could be sending dozens more migrants north from Texas. The same plane had taken migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, in a move many Democratic leaders have decried as a political stunt and an abuse of vulnerable people.

Some of those gathered had learned of the flight after being contacted by Gothamist, which was tracking its movements and seeking information about any local response.

The Ultimate Air flight initially appeared headed to Delaware — President Joe Biden’s home state. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz had tweeted just days ago : “Rehoboth Beach, Delaware next,” helping fuel speculation. A flight plan reflected on online trackers first had the plane heading from Texas to Florida to Delaware before eventually coming to Teterboro.

Those plans changed midday. The plane left Texas, hours later than what was reflected on the original flight plan. It went to Nashville, then Teterboro, bypassing Delaware entirely. Meanwhile, government and social agencies in Delaware braced to provide and care for a wave of migrants they only suspected were coming. DeSantis, for his part, told reporters in Florida he wouldn’t confirm any plans for the flight .

As of Tuesday night, it remained unclear why the flight plans apparently changed midday, or if DeSantis’ office had in fact played any role in the day’s events.

“It was kind of like a fire drill in a way,” said Laura Bustamante, policy and campaign manager with the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. “We can’t take it other than serious because what would have happened if 20 people landed at Teterboro and had nowhere to go? This is what we have to do, especially because government is so limited in rapid response.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ejDn_0i3Z6h5U00

She said several organizations were able to secure short-term housing, attorneys, translation services, transportation, and food from restaurants ready to donate hot meals.

“Either way people will find themselves in New Jersey one way or another,” Bustamante said, referring to the more than 11,000 asylum seekers Texas has sent to New York City since May. “We are all really committed to helping people and making sure people are treated like humans.”

A spokeswoman said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy believed “exploiting vulnerable people for a political stunt by sending them to another state unannounced under false pretenses is reprehensible,” and that “every migrant deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The governor’s office wouldn’t say what if any resources it was deploying to Teterboro, but said it was ready to assist in the local emergency operations response if needed. A Bergen County spokesperson said county services were also on standby.

As organizers waited for the plane to land, some were escorted off the airport terminal and instead set up headquarters at La Havana 59, a nearby restaurant.

“We’re trying to meet every cruelty that they have with kindness,” Dorothy Wetzel, board president of First Friends of NJ & NY , said.

As planes zoomed overhead and more organizers trickled in, Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, gave periodic updates, checking the flight status and checking with government officials.

Around 6:30 p.m. some organizers parked at a nearby Chick-Fil-A to make sure there was no one but crew members coming off the plane, Bustamante said. She said two migrants from Texas did arrive, but on a commercial flight to Newark Liberty Airport, and did not appear to be connected to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s planned migrant flights.

Throughout the day, immigrant advocates, reporters and other interested parties tracked the flight, sharing updates on social media as they tried to determine what exactly, if anything, was happening.

Roy H. Miller Jr., the director of the East Texas Regional Airport where the flight originated, said his phone had been ringing all day. The airport usually only knows so much about a flight and its passengers, he said. But Ultimate Air Shuttle 11 had arrived Monday with only crew on board, and left Tuesday the same way, he said.

“From our standpoint, it was a tempest in a teapot — they just landed here to get fuel is all we knew,” Miller said.

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden taunts DeSantis over reported migrant flight to Delaware: ‘He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline’

President Joe Biden responded to reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has organised another flight to send migrants to the northeast, this time sending a plane to Delaware near the US president’s beach home. In unscripted remarks to reporters after speaking on campaign finance, Mr Biden goaded the Republican governor over the latest political stunt.“He should come visit, we have a beautiful shoreline,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday when asked to respond to Mr DeSantis’s latest gambit.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a separate briefing on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
Local
Texas Government
State
Delaware State
City
Teterboro, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?

The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#New York City#Nj#Ultimate Air Shuttle 11#Republican#Vineyard#Democratic
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

Migrant crisis - live: Migrants sue DeSantis for ‘fraudulent’ scheme as new plane reportedly heads to Delaware

A plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials there worried they’d be the latest to be surprised with Florida’s highly controversial scheme of flying migrants unannounced to liberal jurisdictions. Delaware agencies and the White House spent the day preparing for a surprise drop-off near President Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach.The plane, according to flight tracking services, only made it as far as New Jersey.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at an event on Tuesday he “cannot confirm” the Delaware flight, though he criticised president Biden, who he said “created...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Human trafficking victims and a one-month-old: Florida and Texas migrant transports moved over a dozen kids

Last week, the Republican governors of Florida and Texas sent well over a dozen migrant children, including one as young as one month old, on highly controversial plane and bus trips to liberal locales across the East Coast.The children were among the over 100 asylum-seekers, many of them Venezuelan dispatched to Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, and Washington DC.On Friday, Florida chartered two planes that sent roughly 50 migrants, many of them waiting in Texas, for their legally protected asylum claims to process, to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard.The group included about a dozen children of elementary school...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights

Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
FLORIDA STATE
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
701
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy