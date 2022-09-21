ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pO4FJ_0i3Z6fK200

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false.

The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.

“Our department and San Antonio Police Department established there was no shooting, but then we had to do a methodical search room by room with our strike teams,” said Chief Johnny Reyes of the San Antonio Independent School District police. “We went to the place where they said the shooting had occurred and we were able to quickly establish that no shooting had happened.”

Instead, some students were found to have had an altercation, but they denied having or displaying a weapon at any point, Reyes said.

But frightened students already had made alarming telephone calls to their parents, who descended en masse on the school where 29 school district officers and 58 city police officers were on hand.

One man shoved his fist through a window in an effort to gain entry to the school, lacerating his arm. Police applied a tourniquet to that arm. Others were handcuffed and detained after physically struggling with officers, but there were no immediate reports of arrests.

The scare was the latest in a wave of such incidents since the May 24 mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. A similar panic occurred at Heights High School in Houston on Sept. 13 after the school received a threat. Threats last week also prompted school shutdowns at districts near Austin and Houston and in California, Massachusetts, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma.

San Antonio district Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the district needed to find better ways to communicate with parents in real time. “I’m assuming that if we had not had Uvalde, perhaps we would not have the reaction of the parents. So we just have to understand that,” he said.

Comments / 34

cari
1d ago

The parents stormed the school to ensure another uvalde tragedy doesn’t take place. They were going to save their kids because they know the law won’t do it

Reply(8)
15
K E
1d ago

who wouldn't try to enter the building after getting a notification of this sort. Dang I'm about to cry 😢 our children are everything for some of us. 😭

Reply
4
mbats6
1d ago

Public schools are becoming obsolete. Maybe more parents should homeschool. If the parents pull their kids then public schools are forced to either fix the public school system or close the schools.

Reply(1)
4
Related
HuffPost

Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy