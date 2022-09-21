Apache Junction police seek assistance in locating missing girl, 16

Apache Junction police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Cinthia Gray who went missing at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

She was last seen by her grandfather near Meridian Drive and Roundup Street. At that time she was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said in a Facebook post @ApacheJunctionPD.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and wears a nose ring.

Anyone who has seen her or can provide information is asked to call AJPD at 480-982-8260.