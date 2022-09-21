ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction police seek assistance in locating missing girl, 16

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 2 days ago

Apache Junction police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Cinthia Gray who went missing at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

She was last seen by her grandfather near Meridian Drive and Roundup Street. At that time she was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said in a Facebook post @ApacheJunctionPD.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and wears a nose ring.

Anyone who has seen her or can provide information is asked to call AJPD at 480-982-8260.

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

