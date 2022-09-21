Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
KATU.com
Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police say there were called to a hotel in the 8200 Block of NE Sandy at 3:24 a.m. When police arrived they found an injured male, however, when paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.
KXL
A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night
Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
Man dies after shooting outside hotel in NE Portland
Police are investigating the shooting in the Sumner neighborhood as a possible homicide.Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Northeast Portland as a possible homicide. Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. When they arrived, they located an adult man injured, Portland police officials said in a statement. Paramedics responded and determined the man died at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Travis Law by calling 503-823-0395 or emailing Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Calvin Goldring at 503-823-0256 or Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-258221. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
kptv.com
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
KATU.com
K9 helps St. Helens Police capture car break-in suspect hiding in the woods
A police K9 helped officers track down and arrest a wanted man who is accused of breaking into cars in a St. Helens neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers received reports of a suspicious person stealing things, including a handgun, from cars in the Summit View Drive area. Neighbors followed the suspect to a nearby wooded area.
KATU.com
2-Alarm apartment fire in Beaverton brings multi-agency response
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Firefighters and investigators responded to a two-alarm fire in Beaverton, near Hwy 217 and Allen Boulevard Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says a vehicle caught fire and extended to the corner of the building at the Royal Crest Apartments. A KATU photojournalist sent back...
Speeding driver slams PPB patrol car in SE Portland
A speeding driver slammed into a PPB patrol car in Southeast Portland, sending two officers to the hospital, authorities tweeted.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
KATU.com
Portland to implement ShotSpotter pilot program to detect gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to move forward with a plan to implement a pilot program call ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses audio sensors on buildings or light poles to detect gunshots, pinpoint the location of gunfire, and alert police to where that location is. Portland’s community safety director...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
KATU.com
Clark County recognizes September 25 as "National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims"
PORTLAND, Ore. — September 25th each year is the “National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims” and is designated to give people an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories. On September 20, the Clark County Council made a proclamation that September 25...
KATU.com
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartments, nine people left without a home
Flames from a car fire spread to a nearby Beaverton apartment building on Sunday, Tualatin valley Fire & Rescue said, forcing people from their homes. Firefighters were called out at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a vehicle fire near some apartments in the 11000 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard.
kptv.com
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
KATU.com
Mailman robbed at gunpoint in Portland prompts $50,000 reward from USPS
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward to help find the person that robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint. The incident occurred near Northeast Tenth Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. According to USPS, the suspect may have left the...
KATU.com
Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence
Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
kptv.com
52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
KATU.com
Despite over 40 wildfires in Northwest region, total acres burned decreased from last year
As of Monday, Sept. 26, Idaho has 40 active wildfires, Washington has 13 and Oregon has 6, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Yet, despite how many wildfires are active, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported the number of acres burned from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest has decreased.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
