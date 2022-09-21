ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
