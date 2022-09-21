Police are investigating the shooting in the Sumner neighborhood as a possible homicide.Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Northeast Portland as a possible homicide. Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. When they arrived, they located an adult man injured, Portland police officials said in a statement. Paramedics responded and determined the man died at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Travis Law by calling 503-823-0395 or emailing Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Calvin Goldring at 503-823-0256 or Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-258221. This story may be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}

