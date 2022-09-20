Read full article on original website
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
The reason Nick Saban is embarrassing Bryan Harsin, Auburn on recruiting trail
Alabama is known as the powerhouse of college football and there is a good reason for it. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide staff do a tremendous job of recruiting the best talent every single year. If there is one program they’re miles ahead of in that regard, it’s Auburn, their in-state rivals.
Paul Finebaum thinks one CFB program is “the new Alabama”
If the Georgia Bulldogs are taking on another football team’s familiar look, there is a reason why according to ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum. Finebaum said on SportsCenter this weekend that the Georgia Bulldogs’ dominance so far this season reminds him of a very notable football program: Alabama.
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name
On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately. The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University. The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974. HCU will...
Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart
Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer
USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz refuses to make atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium 'bigger than it is'
After taking a tough loss to Penn State last Saturday, next up on the schedule for Auburn is a home date with the Missouri Tigers. Missouri enters the game with a 2-1 record, with their lone loss being a 40-12 decision to Kansas State on Sept. 10 in Manhattan. Head...
Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders
If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
Hogs Coach Sam Pittman Glad to See Dan Skipper Start
Complete video of Razorbacks' coach's reaction in Monday press conference.
ESPN ranks the 33 remaining unbeaten teams in college football
With Week 3 of the college football season complete, there are only a limited amount of undefeated teams remaining. The list will continue to shrink throughout the season but for now, 33 teams have a 0 in the loss column. ESPN decided to break down the 33 undefeated teams, ranking...
Four-star OL Elijah Paige Decommits from Notre Dame
After committing to Notre Dame back on June 10, Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige, the No. 237 overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, has decommitted from the Fighting Irish. The 6-7, 304-pounder is back on the market and has a strong list of suitors including USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others pushing hard for him.
James Franklin warns that athletic dorms are hurting Penn State in recruiting
Facilities are crucial to a team’s ability to recruit, and dorms are perhaps the most important. One of the country’s best recruiters in James Franklin believes so too. When asked about freshman Dani Dennis-Sutton’s stellar performance this season, Franklin used it to pitch that new dorms would help bring in more guys like him.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Penalty News
On Thursday, it was announced that LSU has been given one year of probation for recruiting violations committed by former assistant coach James Cregg. LSU announced a self-imposed $5,000 fine for its football team. It is also limiting itself to 55 official visits during the 2022-23 academic year. Cregg, meanwhile,...
College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Louisville, USF seek rebounds in non-conference meeting
South Florida (1-2) at Louisville (1-2, 0-1 ACC), Saturday, Noon ET (ESPN3) Line: Louisville by 13½ according to Sportsbook. Series: Louisville leads 6-5. Both teams look to rebound from close losses after leading in the fourth quarter. South Florida led then-No. 18 Florida 28-24 but allowed the go-ahead touchdown with 5:05 remaining to fall 31-28. Louisville was up 31-28 on Florida State before yielding a touchdown with 7:54 left in a 35-31 defeat that dropped the Cardinals to 0-2 in ACC play.
