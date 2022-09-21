Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Women to Pay the Price, as Companies Cut Parental Leave Benefits and Abortion Trigger Bans Take Effect
When companies are under financial pressures, one of the first things to go is employee benefits. In the wake of continued inflationary pressures and a possible recession on the horizon, companies are taking aim at parental leave that they extended during the pandemic. The share of employers that offer extended...
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
A $15 minimum wage could lift 7.6 million Americans out of poverty
The Urban Institute published a new analysis on what would happen if the federal minimum wage was increased to $15. The annual family earnings of nearly 56 million affected workers nationwide would rise by an average of $5,600. If no workers lose their jobs with a $15 minimum wage, 7.6...
Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers
A settlement is in the works in a lawsuit filed by Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse who were arrested without proof of wrongdoing in a controversial raid authorized by the U.S. government. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough has issued a stay in the class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of Latino workers at the […] The post Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hot Mic Busts South Korean President Calling U.S. Lawmakers ‘Idiots’
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol gave a disaster-class in diplomacy Wednesday when a hot mic caught him calling U.S. lawmakers “idiots.” Yoon made the comment after meeting with President Joe Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York City, where Biden committed $6 billion from the U.S. to support the public health campaign. The funding, which requires congressional sign-off, would go toward tackling global health issues including AIDS and malaria. “It would be so humiliating for Biden if these idiots don’t pass it in Congress,” Yoon was heard saying to aides as they departed the event. Yoon’s spokesperson later said that he didn’t actually say “Biden,” instead using a similar sounding Korean word, claiming that he was referring to South Korea’s parliament instead of the U.S. Congress.Read it at Washington Post
Renter activists crashed a DC landlords conference to protest 'corrupt greed' and rising rents
You may have heard: The share of Americans who can not afford rent has spiked in 2022. America's renters are fed up. On Tuesday, more than 100 tenant activists ambushed a national gathering of corporate landlords to demand that "lawmakers stop opposing tenant protections at the behest of real estate groups and developers."
Embattled Trump aims funding firepower at loyal Republicans – live updates
Former president’s allies launch Super Pac to funnel millions to Maga Republicans as speculation about White House run grows
FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers
Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
States Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs Last Month
Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.2 million Americans quit their job in July 2022, only slightly below the all-time high of 4.5 million reported in November 2021. […]
Sick leave policies get more attention after threat of railroad strike
Many people following the news of a potential railroad workers strike were shocked to learn that rail union members had zero paid leave for sick days.
Trump-backed Joe Kent has ‘good hair’ but ‘bad ideas’, says Democratic challenger
Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent has nice hair but bad ideas, his Democratic opponent has said, alleging the former Green Beret is too extreme for Washington state.Less than 50 days before voters go to polls in the midterm elections, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez told a townhall meeting she was confident of defeating Mr Kent because the issues he focused on were of little everyday interest to most voters.She said “non-Maga Republicans” she spoke to were interested in issues such as the cost of living, good healthcare and getting a job that paid a living wage.“And Joe Kent is over here, spending so much...
Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law
Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon announced a number of new programs Thursday that are aimed at helping service members who are struggling with housing shortages and steep food and living expenses as they move from base to base. Gil Cisneros, undersecretary for personnel, told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the moves, which also include programs to expand child care and make it easier for spouses to find work. The new programs, he said, will help “ensure we continue to offer a competitive suite of benefits that makes DOD the employer of choice for those who so selflessly serve.” With growing competition from corporations seeking to hire young people in the tight job market, the military services are struggling to meet their recruiting goals.
