Portland, ME

94.9 HOM

When Did Maine Schools Lunches Start to Look This Good?

Wow, school lunches have changed a lot since the days I was in school. Granted, it's been a long time since I was in a school cafeteria, but based on the pictures I've seen on the Windham Raymond School Nutrition Program Facebook page, what they are serving for lunch looks so much more delicious than what I had in the 70s and 80s.
WINDHAM, ME
mainepublic.org

Lewiston's city council approves new rules for homeless shelters

After months of debate, Lewiston city councilors passed new regulations on homeless shelters Tuesday night. The new rules regulate how shelters operate and where they can be built. They also cap the number of shelter beds in the city at 120, excluding shelters primarily serving families or youth. Some councilors...
LEWISTON, ME
The Maine Writer

Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of Rights

Monday press conference from former Maine Governor Paul LePagePaul LePage for Governor 2022. Former Maine Governor Paul LePage is running for Governor, and he introduced his Student Success Plan and Parent's Bill of Rights Monday along with a group of parents at a press conference in Augusta. LePage says current Governor Janet Mills has caused disastrous outcomes for Maine public school students due to her lack of leadership.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

National advocacy group forms to give small cannabis businesses a voice

PORTLAND, Maine — After a blazing summer of sales for Maine's cannabis industry, the slow season has arrived for local stores across the state. Maine is closing in on two years of allowing adult-use or recreational sales to anyone over 21. While both adult-use and medical markets have their own advantages, they also share similar struggles.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Portland's Center for Grieving Children sees uptick in people struggling with suicide

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Center for Grieving Children is receiving more calls from people needing help after losing a loved one to suicide. Bereavement coordinator Sara Asch said the center saw a "significant" increase in people calling for help. She said an increase in overall stress in the world during the pandemic, combined with the lack of available mental health providers, likely led to more people dying by suicide.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected

The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
JAY, ME
americanmilitarynews.com

Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled

William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Thompson's Point rink operations suspended for winter season

PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re looking forward to skating at Thompson’s Point rink, you’ll have to wait till next year. Thompson’s Point announced rink operations will be suspended this upcoming winter season to tackle a few projects on their list. The venue said they will...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected

JAY, Maine — The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure.
JAY, ME
94.3 WCYY

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
95.9 WCYY

Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation

Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
PORTLAND, ME

