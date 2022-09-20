Read full article on original website
Maine school district to vote on second proposed book ban
BUXTON, Maine — The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" is making waves again in school districts in Maine. It started earlier this summer when RSU 56 in Dixfield banned the book from its library. "Gender Queer" is about a nonbinary person discovering identity. Opponents of the book said its...
When Did Maine Schools Lunches Start to Look This Good?
Wow, school lunches have changed a lot since the days I was in school. Granted, it's been a long time since I was in a school cafeteria, but based on the pictures I've seen on the Windham Raymond School Nutrition Program Facebook page, what they are serving for lunch looks so much more delicious than what I had in the 70s and 80s.
mainepublic.org
Lewiston's city council approves new rules for homeless shelters
After months of debate, Lewiston city councilors passed new regulations on homeless shelters Tuesday night. The new rules regulate how shelters operate and where they can be built. They also cap the number of shelter beds in the city at 120, excluding shelters primarily serving families or youth. Some councilors...
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of Rights
Monday press conference from former Maine Governor Paul LePagePaul LePage for Governor 2022. Former Maine Governor Paul LePage is running for Governor, and he introduced his Student Success Plan and Parent's Bill of Rights Monday along with a group of parents at a press conference in Augusta. LePage says current Governor Janet Mills has caused disastrous outcomes for Maine public school students due to her lack of leadership.
WMTW
Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill
JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
newscentermaine.com
National advocacy group forms to give small cannabis businesses a voice
PORTLAND, Maine — After a blazing summer of sales for Maine's cannabis industry, the slow season has arrived for local stores across the state. Maine is closing in on two years of allowing adult-use or recreational sales to anyone over 21. While both adult-use and medical markets have their own advantages, they also share similar struggles.
Maine Campus
The impact of Wells Dining closing and the university’s lack of transparency
When students came back to campus this fall, they learned that the Wells Dining Hall had been closed and the entire building was in the process of being transitioned into a conference center. However, many students didn’t know this until they stepped foot back onto the campus. Recorded in...
newscentermaine.com
Portland's Center for Grieving Children sees uptick in people struggling with suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Center for Grieving Children is receiving more calls from people needing help after losing a loved one to suicide. Bereavement coordinator Sara Asch said the center saw a "significant" increase in people calling for help. She said an increase in overall stress in the world during the pandemic, combined with the lack of available mental health providers, likely led to more people dying by suicide.
WMTW
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
wabi.tv
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected
The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
WMTW
Portland Housing Authority tenants in three buildings complain of ongoing bug infestations
PORTLAND, Maine — As Portland Housing Authority works to address a bed bug infestation in Franklin Towers, residents from two other PHA properties, Solterra and Bayside Anchor, report ongoing bed bug and cockroach infestations. “Sleeping is very uncomfortable because you don't know when you're going to get bitten or...
americanmilitarynews.com
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
WMTW
Thompson's Point rink operations suspended for winter season
PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re looking forward to skating at Thompson’s Point rink, you’ll have to wait till next year. Thompson’s Point announced rink operations will be suspended this upcoming winter season to tackle a few projects on their list. The venue said they will...
WMTW
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected
JAY, Maine — The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure.
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation
Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
