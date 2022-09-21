ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning, News: Affordable Housing Tenants See Rent Hike, City Council Candidate Gets Rental Deal from Donor, and 20 Quadrillion Ants

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland—and happy first day...
WWEEK

Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform

LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
KGW

Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
The Oregonian

Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district

Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
KXL

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
The Daily Score

When Cities Switch To One-Winner Council Districts, Housing Growth Plummets

Mingus Mapps and other Portlanders are proposing changing to one-winner city council districts. New research finds that cities moving to this system see a sharp drop in new housing construction. The charter reform measure on November’s ballot proposes multi-winner districts, which could avoid the housing pitfalls of Mapps’s alternative plan....
KGW

Attempted car jacking in Battle Ground; two youth arrested and one suspect at large

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Battle Ground police arrested two teenaged suspects in a suspected car prowl incident Wednesday night. A third suspect remains at large, police said. At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, Battle Ground officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast Clark Ave and East Main Street for a report of three masked subjects attempting to enter vehicles, according to a press release from Battle Ground police. Officers were able to quickly locate and detained two male suspects, both 17-year-olds.
opb.org

Portland green lights hidden microphones to combat gun violence

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has decided to move forward with a controversial technology that claims to detect and pinpoint gunshots throughout the city. The Focused Intervention Team’s Community Oversight Group, or FITCOG, recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. That report called the technology “a focused deterrence tool as part of the overarching gun violence response strategy” in the city.
Pamplin Media Group

Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball

Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
