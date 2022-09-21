Read full article on original website
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Affordable Housing Tenants See Rent Hike, City Council Candidate Gets Rental Deal from Donor, and 20 Quadrillion Ants
Good morning, Portland—and happy first day...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform
LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
Portland police to return dedicated team of six officers, one sergeant to city’s Old Town entertainment district
Portland police are dedicating a sergeant and six officers to work Old Town’s entertainment district Wednesday through Saturday nights, starting this week. The Police Bureau decided to bring back an entertainment detail that had been eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic to try to stem the number of shootings in the area as bigger crowds return to the city’s bars and nightclubs.
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
The Daily Score
When Cities Switch To One-Winner Council Districts, Housing Growth Plummets
Mingus Mapps and other Portlanders are proposing changing to one-winner city council districts. New research finds that cities moving to this system see a sharp drop in new housing construction. The charter reform measure on November’s ballot proposes multi-winner districts, which could avoid the housing pitfalls of Mapps’s alternative plan....
Oregon transportation agency hid public documents about I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, lawsuit alleges
A Portland lawyer will take the state’s transportation department to trial this month, alleging the agency altered public records about a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland. Alan Kessler accused the Oregon Department of Transportation of creating incomplete documents to fulfill a public records request for public comments...
KGW
Neighbors around Laurelhurst Park employ lawyer to force action on homeless camps
The lawyer is employing a novel argument to demand the city clear tents away. This time it’s all about the trees.
Portland Police Bureau says hiring push has finally outpaced attrition
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is finally beginning to get ahead of a years-long drain on staffing, the agency said in a statement on Thursday, with recent hiring efforts bringing the agency up to 537 police officers. At a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning, PPB welcomed 20 new...
‘It’s been rough’: Portland business owners exasperated over constant vandalism, break-ins
Continued vandalism in Portland leaves business owners having to pick up the pieces.
Attempted car jacking in Battle Ground; two youth arrested and one suspect at large
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Battle Ground police arrested two teenaged suspects in a suspected car prowl incident Wednesday night. A third suspect remains at large, police said. At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, Battle Ground officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast Clark Ave and East Main Street for a report of three masked subjects attempting to enter vehicles, according to a press release from Battle Ground police. Officers were able to quickly locate and detained two male suspects, both 17-year-olds.
KGW
'He did us a favor': Schnitzer says the Rene Gonzalez campaign fine is a product of downtown Portland vacancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — In April, real estate mogul and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer met with Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez at Schnitzer's office in downtown Portland. "I said, 'By the way, I've got some vacancy that I've had for two years across the street if you need some office...
opb.org
Portland green lights hidden microphones to combat gun violence
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has decided to move forward with a controversial technology that claims to detect and pinpoint gunshots throughout the city. The Focused Intervention Team’s Community Oversight Group, or FITCOG, recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. That report called the technology “a focused deterrence tool as part of the overarching gun violence response strategy” in the city.
Pamplin Media Group
Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball
Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
Need food or shelter in Portland? Try these resources
Blanchet House is one nonprofit organization located in Old Town that offers food, shelter and aid to those in need.
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
KGW
Old Town mural pays tribute to Blanchet House workers and guests
Muralist Travis Fields is immortalizing volunteers who feed those in need and the people they serve. Blanchet House feeds the hungry six days a week.
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
