BCSO searches for sex offender absconder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to register. BCSO says John Davis has a conviction for raping a child in New Mexico as well as other crimes against a child in California.
He's also known to use aliases including David Bande, Devoe Gyanez, Richard Mousa, Urman Bello, Usman Bellow, and David Phillips. If you've seen him, contact BCSO.
