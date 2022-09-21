ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

BCSO searches for sex offender absconder

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to register. BCSO says John Davis has a conviction for raping a child in New Mexico as well as other crimes against a child in California.

He’s also known to use aliases including David Bande, Devoe Gyanez, Richard Mousa, Urman Bello, Usman Bellow, and David Phillips. If you’ve seen him, contact BCSO.

California Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

