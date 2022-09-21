BCSO searches for sex offender absconder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to register. BCSO says John Davis has a conviction for raping a child in New Mexico as well as other crimes against a child in California.

Story continues below:

He’s also known to use aliases including David Bande, Devoe Gyanez, Richard Mousa, Urman Bello, Usman Bellow, and David Phillips. If you’ve seen him, contact BCSO.

