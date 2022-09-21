Volunteers help Johnson Creek hospice center with landscaping

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Employees of Doosan Bobcat gave back to the community on Tuesday by doing some yard work and landscaping for Rainbow Hospice Care’s Johnson Creek inpatient center.

Nearly a dozen employees helped with improvements and landscaping at the facility Tuesday morning as part of the Doosan Days of Community Service volunteer events.

“Doosan has done this I think since we bought this facility in Johnson Creek,” HR generalist Abigail Hintz said, “so all of our facilities do it throughout North Dakota, North Carolina (and) Minnesota too. So we are also going to go to a women’s shelter, and then we’re also going to pave a bike trail.”

Over the course of two weeks this month, nearly 300 Bobcat employees in North America will volunteer their time and talents to help community efforts.

