Woman walking on freeway killed in crash
A woman who was walking on the freeway was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said
Woman Seriously Injured When Pickup Sideswipes Her Ducati in Balboa Park
A 31-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck in Balboa Park. The woman was riding a 2020 Ducati motorcycle southbound on 1900 Pershing Drive about 2:20 p.m. when a 75-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck “failed to see and sideswiped the female,” according to the San Diego Police Department.
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
Bicyclist, 79, Gravely Injured in Collision at San Marcos Intersection
A 79-year-old bicyclist suffered severe injuries Tuesday when a vehicle struck him at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported. The collision took place at Via Vera Cruz and West San Marcos Boulevard at about 9:15 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics took the bicyclist to...
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in San Marcos
A 79-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision while riding his bicycle in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes Mercedes Into Traffic Signal | National City
09.21.2022 | 11:18 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The female (gray pants) owner of the Mercedes was tracking her stolen Mercedes on her phone. The vehicle had been stolen yesterday in La Jolla. She called the Police and gave them the location information. SDPD’s ABLE helicopter tracked the vehicle...
One hospitalized in shooting near freeway onramp
One person was shot Wednesday morning near a freeway onramp, police confirmed.
Male Pedestrian Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]
39-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Miramar Road. The incident happened around 4:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Miramar Road. Dispatchers responded in the area of Scripps Ranch shortly after. According to reports, a male pedestrian was walking in the area just north of...
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
Woman killed in crash at Ramona intersection
A woman was killed Monday after two vehicles collided at a Ramona intersection, California Highway Patrol announced.
SWAT Team assisted investigators in serving a search warrant at a Chula Vista residence
A Chula Vista neighborhood woke up to the sound of several flashbang grenades Thursday morning as the Chula Vista Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the criminal investigation division in serving a search warrant. Flashbang grenades went off when authorities delivered the search warrant at about 7 a.m. at 1635...
Woman arrested after fight at Poway Day Care Center
According to deputies, while she was seated in her car during the fight, Norvell allegedly issued a threat to use a weapon against the victim.
One Killed, Two Others Injured in Ramona Traffic Crash
Three people were injured Monday, one fatally, in a crash in Ramona. The wreck occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on state Route 67 at Mussey Grade Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics took the victims via ground and air ambulances to Palomar Medical Center, where one of them...
2 San Diego Central Jail Inmates Found Unresponsive, One Dies in Hospital
The death of a person in deputy custody at a hospital is under investigation Thursday. On Sept. 18, two inmates of the San Diego Central Jail were found unresponsive in their cell and were taken to the hospital after CPR and Naloxone were administered by staff at the jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
Driver in deadly DUI crash sentenced
A man who admitted to driving drunk after crashing his truck into a minivan, killing two people in the Midway District in May, has been sentenced.
Jay Espino Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run on Campo Road [Spring Valley, CA]
30-Year-Old Motorcyclist Suffered Injuries after Two-Vehicle Collision in Parking Lot. The incident took place on Campo Road just after 8:30 p.m. involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to Espino, he just got his order from a taco shop and was ready to leave the parking lot. He also...
Man’s Arm Amputated After Rollover Crash in SUV in Rancho Penasquitos
A man’s arm had to be amputated after a rollover accident in Rancho Penasquitos, police said Monday. A 38-year-old man traveling in a 2001 Ford Explore lost control of the vehicle and flipped over near 10100 Carmel Mountain Road around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
