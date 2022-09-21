ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot

Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
POWAY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Miramar Road. The incident happened around 4:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Miramar Road. Dispatchers responded in the area of Scripps Ranch shortly after. According to reports, a male pedestrian was walking in the area just north of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
