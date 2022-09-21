Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Child seriously hurt after being struck by SUV near New Town
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A nine-year-old New Town boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning on Highway 23, just west of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 27-year-old man from New Mexico was headed west on Highway 23 around 7...
KFYR-TV
Avian Flu found in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says avian flu has appeared in Ward County. The Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at NDSU says it was detected in a backyard flock, not from a commercial operation. The detection triggers the suspension of poultry and bird events in Ward...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 2 west of Ray
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE (9/21 at 7:15 p.m.): The North Dakota Highway Patrol said two men suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 2 west of Ray between a pickup truck and a tractor. Investigators said the eastbound pickup driver failed to notice a...
KFYR-TV
Berry Acres returns in 2022, expects larger turnout
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It was a good growing year for pumpkins out at Berry Acres, and they hope it translates to more customers and attendees this fall. Berry Acres adds new activities for kids every year, but the old classics still stand out. “I’d say my favorite part was going down that big slide over there. You can get going pretty fast,” said Tony Gonzalez, student.
KFYR-TV
Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanizes senior male giraffe ‘Mashama’
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo euthanized its 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama Wednesday morning. Earlier this month, the zoo announced it had made the difficult but necessary decision to euthanize Mashama, after the animal developed a variety of age-related health issues. The zoo indicated at the time...
KFYR-TV
Minotauros open season Friday against North Iowa
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros open the season Friday night in the “Battle of the Bulls” versus the North Iowa Bulls. Last year, the Tauros missed the Robertson Cup for the first time since 2012. The team returns eleven skaters from last season. Head Coach and...
