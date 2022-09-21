MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It was a good growing year for pumpkins out at Berry Acres, and they hope it translates to more customers and attendees this fall. Berry Acres adds new activities for kids every year, but the old classics still stand out. “I’d say my favorite part was going down that big slide over there. You can get going pretty fast,” said Tony Gonzalez, student.

MINOT, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO