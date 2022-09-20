Read full article on original website
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
WJCL
District Attorney won't release officer body camera video
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five of the pending shootings by Savannah Police. Of those cases, four of them are fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
wtoc.com
Death penalty possibility removed by district attorney in 2016 Tatemville shooting case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four accused gang members indicted for murder no longer face the death penalty as the case moves toward trial. WTOC Investigates has confirmed Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has withdrawn the death penalty notice in the case. The murder case goes back to...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for two murder suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted for murder. Police say the suspects were involved in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. Officers responded to Parker’s, 1976 E. Victory Drive, and discovered Bright, 28, outside the store...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
wtoc.com
Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
wtoc.com
Marc Wilson’s attorneys say they will appeal the sentence for 2020 deadly shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Attorneys for Marc Wilson say they will appeal the sentence handed down by a judge for involuntary manslaughter. Wilson was sentenced to spend ten years behind bars. The crowds and emotion that has followed Marc Wilson’s case may be absent from the judicial annex today. But...
WJCL
Family of Savannah man missing more than a month pleads for the public's help
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The family of a Savannah man missing for more than a month is asking the public for help. Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville and has not been heard from since. Diontae’s family held a news conference Thursday afternoon at...
Beaufort County Schools fire security company after gun incident
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A dangerous mistake by security guards at a Beaufort County school has led to a big change countywide. The Beaufort County Board of Education has fired the company in charge of security at the county’s 18 elementary schools. This comes less a day after a guard left a gun unattended […]
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
WJCL
Tybee police arrest suspect they say stole $1,600 from grocery store
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above Video: Your Thursday headlines. Tybee police arrested a man who they said stole $1,589 from the IGA grocery store on the island. On Thursday morning, police responded to a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found the glass door broken and about $1,600 stolen from the cash register.
wtoc.com
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police. The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on...
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
Savannah police officer arrested Monday in connection to domestic dispute
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday. Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. According to the arrest report, this is in connection with a domestic dispute. WSAV is working to learn more and we’ll bring that to you when it becomes […]
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions. Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money. But there is free assistance out there for those who need it. Friday, there’s a free...
wtoc.com
Downtown Neighborhood Association hosts public safety discussion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A consistent rise in violent crime. That’s one of the concerns the Downtown Neighborhood Association brought to Savannah’s top dogs in law enforcement tonight. The latest data from Savannah Police shows a 9% rise in violent crime from this year to last. That’s for...
WJCL
Police: Victim seriously injured after stabbing at public park in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Savannah park Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the victim was attacked at the Barker Street Park and then went to a nearby Dollar General for help. The victim sustained serious injuries...
WJCL
Reidsville mayor abruptly cancels meeting about controversial police officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Tattnall County mayor, who used his authority to re-instate a police officer that the city’s police chief recommended firing, has not explained his decision as his office originally said he would. WJCL 22 News reported earlier this month about the controversy surrounding Reidsville police...
