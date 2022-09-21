Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
County council: Greenville passes tax break for $42 million Volvo facility, and other updates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council met Tuesday night, they voted unanimously to approve a tax break for a multi million dollar investment in the county. They approved a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Volvo. The company wants to establish a $42 million tooling facility. Right...
Pedestrian dead in Greenwood Co. collision
One person died Wednesday after being hit buy a car in Greenwood County.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer
GREER, S.C. – Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer, SC. The land features visibility from I85 and is in close proximity to GSP International Airport, Michelin’s North American Headquarters, & much more!. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines...
gsabusiness.com
Developer plans $415M investment in Gaffney site
Says industrial demand is driving new development in the Upstate and expanding the boundaries of the Charlotte market, making the I-85 corridor in Cherokee County more attractive to industrial prospects and the companies that serve them. It’s the brew that has moved a Chicago developer and its capital partner to...
my40.tv
Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
thejournalonline.com
New spec building being constructed on Hwy. 8
Kentucky-based industrial real estate development company Gray Development, a Gray company, will expand its footprint in South Carolina with construction of a new 408,000 SF speculative facility on a 38-acre parcel of land in the Upstate. Completion of the Class-A industrial building is expected in the 4th quarter of 2023. The building will be located at 1810 Easley Highway and fronts I-85. Located in the Anderson County industrial corridor, the prime location will offer prospective tenants immediate access to Easley Highway (SC-8) and is located a mere 32.3 miles from the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer, 16 miles from downtown Greenville and 26 miles from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
Bears damage Upstate property, kill chickens
A Pickens County resident is warning her community to beware of bears after her property was damaged and chickens killed.
WYFF4.com
Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
cn2.com
York County Officials Work To Fill Jobs In a Staffing Shortage
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Getting an interview during the job search can feel impossible at times, but the York County Regional Chamber says now is the best time to start applying as companies are hiring. The Chamber says there are more than 5 thousand jobs currently available...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
WMBF
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
Woman killed in Greenville Co. crash
One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.
cn2.com
Construction Tour of E & J Gallo Winery, Some Operations Set to Begin in October
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. This comes after the company announced in 2021 it would be establishing an East Coast production facility and distribution center in Fort Lawn.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville Co., troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night. Highway Patrol said at around 8:15 p.m., a driver in a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over on Secondary 178.
WYFF4.com
'Working through details': Prisma Health, Greenville County work toward deal to reopen North Greenville ER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County and Prisma Health continue working toward a deal to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department. Two weeks ago, Greenville County Council voted to use nearly $13.5 million in federal funds to help reopen the department. Back in 2020, the health system designated the...
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
spartanburg.com
BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023
After a successful return to Spartanburg County this summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has already announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the...
