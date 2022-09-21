ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

gsabusiness.com

Developer plans $415M investment in Gaffney site

Says industrial demand is driving new development in the Upstate and expanding the boundaries of the Charlotte market, making the I-85 corridor in Cherokee County more attractive to industrial prospects and the companies that serve them. It’s the brew that has moved a Chicago developer and its capital partner to...
GAFFNEY, SC
thejournalonline.com

New spec building being constructed on Hwy. 8

Kentucky-based industrial real estate development company Gray Development, a Gray company, will expand its footprint in South Carolina with construction of a new 408,000 SF speculative facility on a 38-acre parcel of land in the Upstate. Completion of the Class-A industrial building is expected in the 4th quarter of 2023. The building will be located at 1810 Easley Highway and fronts I-85. Located in the Anderson County industrial corridor, the prime location will offer prospective tenants immediate access to Easley Highway (SC-8) and is located a mere 32.3 miles from the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer, 16 miles from downtown Greenville and 26 miles from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, SC
cn2.com

York County Officials Work To Fill Jobs In a Staffing Shortage

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Getting an interview during the job search can feel impossible at times, but the York County Regional Chamber says now is the best time to start applying as companies are hiring. The Chamber says there are more than 5 thousand jobs currently available...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
WMBF

SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A rescued raccoon from South Carolina is vying for the title of America’s Favorite Pet - and a prize to help the nonprofit he represents. Wildlife Rehab of Greenville rescued Tico as a baby after the raccoon was hit by a car. Due to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023

After a successful return to Spartanburg County this summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has already announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

