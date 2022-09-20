Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime heat abruptly returns tomorrow
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and much quicker to cool with overnight lows falling into the low 60s. Winds will be out northeast at 5-15 mph. On Friday, a warm front lifts across Texoma allowing for an abrupt return in summertime heat. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s under bright & sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
7News First Alert Weather: First day of fall brings near-average temperatures to Texoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! To celebrate the first day of (astronomical) fall, we have a cold front moving across Texoma that will bring relief in the form of cooler temperatures throughout the day. You may be remise to call it a cold front and think of it more as a “not as warm” front, as highs will only fall to seasonably and slightly above average for this time of year. Western and northern counties will see the biggest shift in temperatures from this front, only topping out in the mid/upper 80s, with southern and eastern counties still finding a way to make it into the low 90s. While out of our viewing area, northern Oklahoma will have some places only reach as high as the mid 70s. Winds today will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, along with mostly sunny skies.
7News First Alert Weather: Fall kicks off with a front that brings minor relief in temperatures
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. On Thursday, a cold front will move into the area before daybreak bringing slightly cooler temperatures during the afternoon. Areas along I-40 will top out in the mid 80s, with low-mid 90s elsewhere. Behind the front winds will be out northeast at 5-15 mph with an occasional wind gust up to 20 mph.
City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls Public Water System with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems Award for their work during Winter Storm Uri.
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
Stephens County Road Closure Begins Monday
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Duncan will need to find alternative routes of travel this week if they travel Bois D’Arc Ave frequently. Bois D’Arc Ave between 42nd Street and the Highway 7 Bypass will be closed for one week beginning Monday for road improvements. Access to...
Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on scene for several hours on Wednesday after a truck was found in a wooded area. According to officers on scene, the truck left 82nd Street near Bishop Road for an unknown reason and traveled several hundred yards before crashing in a wooded area. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Major crash shuts down roads near Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A reported wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle near Lake Lawtonka has led to several roads being closed down. The wreck happened a little before 4 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 58 and Meers-Porter Hill Road. First responders from several agencies rushed...
UPDATE: City employees work to fix water main break
UPDATE: According to Lawton City officials, repairs are now complete on the 14″ water main which broke on the east side of City Hall Wednesday evening. City employees are currently working to reopen 8th St., which was closed during the repairs. Officials are currently working to calculate the total...
A cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
Fire crews extinguish Geronimo house fire
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from three volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire in Geronimo on Wednesday. The fire was dispatched around 12:13 p.m. near Main Street in Geronimo. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. Crews from Geronimo, Chattanooga and Hulen responded and were...
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Inflation and the recent drought are taking a toll on farmers and ranchers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Everyone’s been struggling to deal with inflation and the folks in the agriculture business around Lawton are no different. But they’re also worried about being able to make it to the next season or if their families’ multi-generational farms will end with them.
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WFPD officials spoke with the KFDX Newsroom this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the recent fentanyl-related death of 13-year-old Kaysen Villareal.
Wichita Falls teen struck by vehicle on Barnett Road
The 13-year-old was walking to McNiel Middle School after missing the bus on Monday morning.
Officials offer answers to Altus discolored water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After weeks of stinking brown water, people in Altus are finally getting answers to what went wrong with their water supply. “This system uses sodium permanganate to treat and due to supply change issues, Altus temporarily ran out of that sodium permanganate. Therefore it wasn’t able to treat for it, but since gotten a shipment of that and have begun treatment again,” Erin Hatfield, communications director for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Qualities said.
Truck stuck on railroad track
The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
OSDH names new Region 8 Area Director
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Health Department has named two new Regional Area Directors, including the Stephens and Jefferson county regions. Chris Munn will be the new head of Region 8 for the state health department which includes Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens Counties.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Tour de Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all of their upcoming events on post. Plus, we discussed what Fort Sill’s involvement at International Festival this weekend will be. The Fort Sill Army Band will play at the opening...
