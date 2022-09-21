Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security
An international drug investigation by Homeland Security ended at a location in Lumpkin County. According to Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard, over 30,000 Alprazolam prescription pills, other various prescription medications and firearms were seized Thursday after a search warrant at a local location. Sheriff Jarrard said that Lumpkin County investigators...
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message
Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests keep deputies busy on area roads
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. has released records of more drug arrests made during routine traffic stops. On September 1, officers were stationed at 6703 Keith Bridge Road when they noticed a black SUV without a license plate at the gas pumps. Officers followed the SUV when it left the station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Vehicle chase aborted on outskirts of Athens when subject reaches 130 mph; man receives severe burns from unknown substance
The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Mill...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more
Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
accesswdun.com
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left 66-year-old Gwinnett woman dead
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman as she walked across a busy Gwinnett County road has been arrested. Gwinnett police say 33-year-old Ismael Perez was driving down Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into 66-year-old Sadie Ware near Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
nowhabersham.com
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
accesswdun.com
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of former Hall County school bus driver
A former bus driver with the Hall County School District who was previously arrested in 2021 for child molestation was arrested early Monday morning following a standoff with authorities who were originally attempting to serve the man with warrants. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the sheriff's office,...
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Disabled man helped after wife just drops him off at restaurant; two arrested after female subject flees from traffic stop and wrecks
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint –...
Comments / 0