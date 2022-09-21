ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security

An international drug investigation by Homeland Security ended at a location in Lumpkin County. According to Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard, over 30,000 Alprazolam prescription pills, other various prescription medications and firearms were seized Thursday after a search warrant at a local location. Sheriff Jarrard said that Lumpkin County investigators...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White County, GA
White County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message

Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#White County Sheriff
accesswdun.com

Barrow County authorities searching for suspected armed suspect

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has multiple active felony warrants out of both Barrow and Gwinnett counties. The agency posted the wanted alert for Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, on its social media channels. Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Thousands stolen with forged check and more

Two unknown men are suspected of vandalizing a directional sign on College Avenue after an Athens Downtown Development Authority employee contacted the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Sept.16 about the incident, which occurred three days prior, according to a report from ACCPD. Footage from a downtown camera shows the men...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases

An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
OAKWOOD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy