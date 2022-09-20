ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

MB2 To Host Fundraiser For Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation

MB2 Entertainment is planning to host a fundraiser in support of the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation where a portion of food and drinks sales are expected to be donated. On Friday, Sept. 29, guests can expect to receive a free $5 playing card at MB2 in Canyon Country, when mentioning SCV Sheriff’s Foundation at the door or to your server, officials said.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Ask Brien – Bill Saller, Albany Farms – September 22, 2022

“My second year of college, my roommate was delivering bread for a bread company, and he was making $1,200 per week. So I got involved and actually went down and got a job,” Bill said. “After about two weeks, I realized I could buy the distribution areas. So I bought one, and then two, and three.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
Local
California Sports
Santa Clarita Radio

County To Host Community Listening Sessions Addressing Homelessness

The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative is set to host a series of community listening sessions for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys next week in hopes of strengthening strategies for addressing and preventing homelessness. The Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys listening session to address homelessness is scheduled...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s Oldest Boy Scout Troop Celebrates Centennial

Santa Clarita’s oldest Boy Scout troop, Troop 2, is set to celebrate 100 years of history at a centennial celebration next month. Troop 2 is the oldest scout troop in the Santa Clarita Valley, established in April of 1922, and has been meeting at Newhall Elementary School since 1934, officials said.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Best-Selling Author Speaks To Students At Hart District Schools

New York Times Bestselling Author Stuart Gibbs visited with students at Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, and Rancho Pico junior high schools on Thursday. Gibbs, the author of five bestselling middle-grade series, including. Spy School, FunJungle, Charlie Thorne, Moon Base Alpha and The Last Musketeer, visited with students in upper grades at the three junior high schools on Thursday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Khts
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Southern Fried Funeral’ Opens This Weekend At Canyon Theatre Guild!

‘Southern Fried Funeral’ opens this Friday evening with free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. Originally from New York City, Brad Sergi heads this production of ‘Southern Fried Funeral’ as the director of an undeniably hilarious cast, officials said. Sergi is well established here in Newhall,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash

A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School

A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy