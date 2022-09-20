Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO