Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Flood relief fund closes in on $10 million raised, search to continue for missing women in Breathitt County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky news conference on Thursday. During the briefing, the governor shared the following updates in regards to ongoing Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts:. Missing Persons. Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are continuing search efforts to...
wymt.com
‘This community needs cheer’: Letcher County middle school raising money to replace cheer mats lost in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cleanup efforts continue in Letcher County nearly eight weeks after deadly flooding rocked the region. “It’s honestly devastating just to see everything that you grew up seeing, it just dissolved. Just washed away,” said eight-grade student Julie Gibbs. However, one group is hoping...
Assisted living facility owners, DHHR say walkout forced residence out
UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The owner of Grayson Assisted Living says that he took all the right steps in notifying the OHFLAC about his intent to close his facilities but that employees walked off the job on Thursday. The owner of Grayson Assisted Living, Kevin Grayson sent 13 News the following statement: […]
wymt.com
‘A place of healing:’ Eastern Ky. community center serves children in time of mental health need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the last month and a half, what people experienced in eastern Kentucky was both catastrophic and traumatic. We have seen the visible scars of flooding play out before us, but it’s what we don’t see that those waters left behind that leave an even deeper mark on the communities and people where it happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) wrapped up its spirit week bash on Thursday. Each campus had its own spirit day bash. The Technical Campus had one on Tuesday, the Lees College Campus was Wednesday and, finally, the Hazard Campus celebrated Thursday. Those with HCTC said...
thelevisalazer.com
ARC’S FIRST PATIENT TELLS HER STORY; NOW A TOP OFFICER IN COMPANY
During the late 1990s’ coal boomed in Appalachia. Life was simple, miners made good money, and friends, along with neighbors, were like family. But, an unforeseen epidemic descended on the quite small towns of Eastern Kentucky. It’s a battle they still face today, addiction. “It robbed 13 years...
wymt.com
Assisted living facility residents transferred due to staffing concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released the following information to WSAZ.com:. “The Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) was notified September 19, 2022, that two assisted living residences owned by Mr. and Mrs. Grayson were sold and were to close in December 2022. Mrs. Grayson informed OHFLAC that they will provide the required 30-day notice for closure to residents and families served by these facilities.
wymt.com
Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities that were impacted by the flood are transitioning into the recovery phase and with that comes several organizations willing to help in this process. One of those organizations is the Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team. This group was originally founded following flooding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Ky. county unemployment data released for August
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release.
wymt.com
‘Mustangs at the Mines’ to tour Appalachian roadways, give back to those in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 80 Mustangs arrived in Pikeville on Thursday for the “Mustangs at the Mines” event, in partnership with Red Mirror Events and Backroads of Appalachia, to tour scenic routes throughout the region. “We stopped on the way back at one of the mines that’s...
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
wymt.com
Riverside Christian School students back in class after historic flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Riverside Christian School was flooded two times in less than two years. Principal, Meg Asher said she is excited for students to officially be back in the classroom. “I’m just excited that we’re still here, we’re still going, we’re still excited,” said Asher. “We have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Raven Simpson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Raven Simpson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Raven graduated from East Ridge High School with a 3.88 GPA. She received art awards and was a member of the honor roll and the National Honors Society. Congratulations, Raven!
wymt.com
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
WSAZ
Former Johnson County Schools employee indicted on multiple counts of ‘inappropriate contact’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former employee and girls basketball coach with Johnson County Schools has been indicted on multiple counts of inappropriate contact, according to a release from the school system. “Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Johnson County Schools said Wednesday in a...
wymt.com
Letcher County Schools head back to class nearly two months after devastating flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School buses were back on the road Wednesday morning in Letcher County following devastating flooding that swept through parts of the region in late July. “Even under normal circumstances, we’re excited to see our students, we love our students here and that’s genuine, but today...
wymt.com
WSAZ Investigates | Safety Shortchanged
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School districts say safety is the number one priority. House Bill 63 mandates there must be a school resource officer (SRO) at all school campuses in Kentucky. WSAZ surveyed school districts in Eastern Kentucky and found a majority of them fall short of meeting the...
wymt.com
Former volunteer firefighters face fraud and embezzlement charges
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two former Chapmanville volunteer firefighters are facing charges of conspiracy, fraud, and embezzlement. A grand jury on Monday handed down an indictment accusing Cody Perry and Thomas Perry Jr. of overcompensating themselves and three others. The payments were made for more than $1,000 coming out of...
Comments / 1