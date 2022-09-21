ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

wymt.com

Gov. Beshear: Flood relief fund closes in on $10 million raised, search to continue for missing women in Breathitt County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky news conference on Thursday. During the briefing, the governor shared the following updates in regards to ongoing Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts:. Missing Persons. Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are continuing search efforts to...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Hazard Community & Technical College wraps up spirit week bash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) wrapped up its spirit week bash on Thursday. Each campus had its own spirit day bash. The Technical Campus had one on Tuesday, the Lees College Campus was Wednesday and, finally, the Hazard Campus celebrated Thursday. Those with HCTC said...
HAZARD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

ARC’S FIRST PATIENT TELLS HER STORY; NOW A TOP OFFICER IN COMPANY

During the late 1990s’ coal boomed in Appalachia. Life was simple, miners made good money, and friends, along with neighbors, were like family. But, an unforeseen epidemic descended on the quite small towns of Eastern Kentucky. It’s a battle they still face today, addiction. “It robbed 13 years...
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Assisted living facility residents transferred due to staffing concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released the following information to WSAZ.com:. “The Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) was notified September 19, 2022, that two assisted living residences owned by Mr. and Mrs. Grayson were sold and were to close in December 2022. Mrs. Grayson informed OHFLAC that they will provide the required 30-day notice for closure to residents and families served by these facilities.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Breathitt Countians create recovery organization after flood

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities that were impacted by the flood are transitioning into the recovery phase and with that comes several organizations willing to help in this process. One of those organizations is the Breathitt County Long Term Recovery Team. This group was originally founded following flooding...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Ky. county unemployment data released for August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Raven Simpson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Raven Simpson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Raven graduated from East Ridge High School with a 3.88 GPA. She received art awards and was a member of the honor roll and the National Honors Society. Congratulations, Raven!
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

KSP names new Post 11 commander

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

WSAZ Investigates | Safety Shortchanged

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School districts say safety is the number one priority. House Bill 63 mandates there must be a school resource officer (SRO) at all school campuses in Kentucky. WSAZ surveyed school districts in Eastern Kentucky and found a majority of them fall short of meeting the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Former volunteer firefighters face fraud and embezzlement charges

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two former Chapmanville volunteer firefighters are facing charges of conspiracy, fraud, and embezzlement. A grand jury on Monday handed down an indictment accusing Cody Perry and Thomas Perry Jr. of overcompensating themselves and three others. The payments were made for more than $1,000 coming out of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV

