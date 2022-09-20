AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO