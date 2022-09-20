Read full article on original website
LincolnCA3030—6 St. Thomas , Minn.150226—43 UST_WIldermuth 16 pass from Sexauer (Komis run), 12:39. UST_Klecker 19 pass from Sexauer (Hyde kick), 07:26. RUSHING_LincolnCA, Ot. Weah 20-60, So. Sangobowale 5-23, Rh. Riley 5-21, Wi. Anglen 1-(minus 3), Tr. Dimmings 1-(minus 4), Ke. Grayson-Zehrung 2-(minus 5). St. Thomas , Minn., Ga. Abel 16-104, Sh. Shipman 16-73, Ca. Sexauer 4-21, Am. Powell 1-12, Jo. Komis 2-1.
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions. Maine would have received roughly $11 million over six to 10 years under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul's marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
