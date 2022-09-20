Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source
(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond
Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
Spain scraps Covid travel form – but jab, recovery or test rule remains
Spain has removed the requirement for British holidaymakers to complete a health declaration form and present it on arrival. But the country, which is by far the most popular destination for UK visitors, has kept its Covid travel restrictions in place. All travellers over the age of 12 must still submit proof of one of the following: full vaccination; recovery from Covid; or a negative Covid test, either antigen or PCR.The Spanish Ministry of Health posted the news on Twitter: “Remember. From today, 20 September, it will no longer be necessary to complete the health check form to travel...
Canada joining U.S.-backed Pacific group to boost ties with island nations
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is joining a group to boost economic ties with Pacific island nations that already includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, according to a draft speech Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will deliver on Thursday.
Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland
In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Warning over 'rush for the Commonwealth door' as more nations including Antigua and Barbuda prepare to become republics and quit the international bloc following the Queen's death but Australia delays any move to replace the King
Commonwealth nations could 'rush for the door' of the bloc after the death of the Queen, an expect has warned. In addition to the UK, Charles III now rules in 14 Commonwealth countries that were former dominions of the British Empire. With republican movements gaining ground from Australia to the...
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
Leading grain traders ‘sourcing soy beans from Brazilian farm linked to abuse’
Bunge and Cargill, behind more than 30% of soy exports to EU and UK, accused of exposing suppliers to link with indigenous rights violations
Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
CNBC
China's August coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use
China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather. Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as...
U.S. asks World Court to dismiss Iran's claims over frozen assets
THE HAGUE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday asked judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to dismiss claims by Tehran that Washington illegally allowed courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday his country will ease COVID-19 border control requirements next month, a key step in fostering a recovery in Japan's tourism sector, which is eager to take advantage of the yen's slide to a 24-year low.
US embassy in Cuba to resume 'full visa processing' in 2023
The US embassy in Cuba said Wednesday it would resume "full immigrant visa processing" next year for the first time since 2017, when the mission was closed over alleged sonic attacks on diplomatic staff. The US embassy resumed limited visa services in Havana in May, but announced "full resumption" from early 2023, enabled by an increase in embassy personnel.
Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree
BANGKOK — (AP) — Thailand's government will lift an emergency decree it imposed in March 2020 to battle the coronavirus, officials said Friday, as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions. From Oct. 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found...
Grist
Denmark leads the way on ‘loss and damage’
It’s Thursday, September 22, and Denmark is putting money toward climate justice. Denmark has become the first country in the world to pledge funding for climate-related “loss and damage,” vowing to spend more than $13 million to help developing nations that are taking the biggest hit from rising global temperatures.
U.S. in talks with Cuba to restart Visa program
WASHINGTON - During a press briefing Tuesday at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is in talks with Cuba about restarting its Visa program. During the briefing, both White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Sullivan were asked about southern governors sending migrants to more northern, Democratically run states and areas. Sullivan said the program would allow for those who wish to come to America can do so legally and through that channel, rather than make dangerous treks to Florida or Mexico. Jean-Pierre was also asked if sending migrants to other states is "border sharing" so the financial burden isn't on border states. She responded saying President Biden put forth ideas on his first day in office on how to reform the immigration system, but that those policy changes have not been reviewed or approved by Republicans. She also said the migrants who choose to make the dangerous trek usually choose to do so because they're fleeing communism, only to be used "as political pawns" once they arrive in the U.S.
