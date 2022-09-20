ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source

(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond

Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
POLITICS
The Independent

Spain scraps Covid travel form – but jab, recovery or test rule remains

Spain has removed the requirement for British holidaymakers to complete a health declaration form and present it on arrival. But the country, which is by far the most popular destination for UK visitors, has kept its Covid travel restrictions in place. All travellers over the age of 12 must still submit proof of one of the following: full vaccination; recovery from Covid; or a negative Covid test, either antigen or PCR.The Spanish Ministry of Health posted the news on Twitter: “Remember. From today, 20 September, it will no longer be necessary to complete the health check form to travel...
TRAVEL
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Warning over 'rush for the Commonwealth door' as more nations including Antigua and Barbuda prepare to become republics and quit the international bloc following the Queen's death but Australia delays any move to replace the King

Commonwealth nations could 'rush for the door' of the bloc after the death of the Queen, an expect has warned. In addition to the UK, Charles III now rules in 14 Commonwealth countries that were former dominions of the British Empire. With republican movements gaining ground from Australia to the...
AUSTRALIA
Health
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
PROTESTS
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

US embassy in Cuba to resume 'full visa processing' in 2023

The US embassy in Cuba said Wednesday it would resume "full immigrant visa processing" next year for the first time since 2017, when the mission was closed over alleged sonic attacks on diplomatic staff. The US embassy resumed limited visa services in Havana in May, but announced "full resumption" from early 2023, enabled by an increase in embassy personnel.
IMMIGRATION
Grist

Denmark leads the way on ‘loss and damage’

It’s Thursday, September 22, and Denmark is putting money toward climate justice. Denmark has become the first country in the world to pledge funding for climate-related “loss and damage,” vowing to spend more than $13 million to help developing nations that are taking the biggest hit from rising global temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

U.S. in talks with Cuba to restart Visa program

WASHINGTON - During a press briefing Tuesday at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is in talks with Cuba about restarting its Visa program. During the briefing, both White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Sullivan were asked about southern governors sending migrants to more northern, Democratically run states and areas. Sullivan said the program would allow for those who wish to come to America can do so legally and through that channel, rather than make dangerous treks to Florida or Mexico. Jean-Pierre was also asked if sending migrants to other states is "border sharing" so the financial burden isn't on border states. She responded saying President Biden put forth ideas on his first day in office on how to reform the immigration system, but that those policy changes have not been reviewed or approved by Republicans. She also said the migrants who choose to make the dangerous trek usually choose to do so because they're fleeing communism, only to be used "as political pawns" once they arrive in the U.S. 
IMMIGRATION

