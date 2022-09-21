Read full article on original website
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
actionnews5.com
Memphis Lawmaker proposes bill to recall elected leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -“This organization has never failed.” Those words are from Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on Thursday. Her statement comes after Tennessee State Representative Mark White from Memphis announced plans earlier in the day to make it easier to recall elected leaders who aren’t getting the job done.
actionnews5.com
Legislation announced that would ease the process of recalling Shelby County Clerk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For a second week, the last one being August 22-26, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been closed, trying to address a backlog of applications for mainly license plates, car tags, and business licenses. The issues that have been ailing the office has prompted legislation...
actionnews5.com
WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday. Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. The offices similarly...
actionnews5.com
Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
shelbycountytn.gov
HARRIS ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES “OUR NEXT ERA” PLANNING COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Shelby County, TN – On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., the new “Our Next Era” planning committee will meet for the first time at the prominent Burch, Porter & Johnson law firm in Downtown Memphis. Modeled after Harris’ 2018 Transition Team, over. Additional Info...
Former Memphis Police lieutenant could have official misconduct expunged from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former lieutenant with the Memphis Police Department could get an official misconduct charge expunged from his record. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed an order for expungement Wednesday as his diversion ended following a guilty plea in 2021. Kelly, 50, pleaded guilty last year to one...
Tennessee Tribune
Rep. Hardaway Says Criminal Justice System Heavily Responsible for Crime Rate
MEMPHIS, TN — In just its name alone, the “community terrorism” legislation proposed this spring by D-93 Rep. G.A. Hardaway seems to hit the nail on the head in bringing attention to the level of violent crime in Memphis. Numbered HB 1320 and HB 1321, an amended version of the bi-partisan bill will be reintroduced in the 2023 General Assembly.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando to allow food trucks
Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits. Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit
The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
Cemetery issues with overgrown grass and weeds on headstones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cemetery is a place where people go to say goodbye to loved ones, grieve, and remember the good times with people they’ve lost. But at Hollywood Cemetery in Southwest Memphis, folks can’t visit their loved one’s grave, because of overgrown grass and weeds.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
Memphis, what do you want in your next school superintendent?
Memphis-Shelby County Schools is about to begin the search for its next leader, who will guide Tennessee’s largest district through a critical moment focused on pandemic recovery and rebuilding trust after former Superintendent Joris Ray’s resignation.The MSCS board plans to officially launch the search next month, and will likely start accepting bids from search firms soon after, board Chair Michelle McKissack said Friday. A timeline hasn’t been set — that will be...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners left Homeless: Shelby County owns more tax sale properties than any investor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Archie Robinson nearly lost his home when it was sold to an investor in a tax sale, but research by The Investigators show most properties sold in Shelby County tax sales aren’t purchased by investors, but by the county itself. When Robinson moved into the...
Teachers union files lawsuit against Memphis-Shelby County school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis’ largest teachers union and the school district are at odds over a new contract, and now it has landed in court with one teacher’s union saying what they are being asked to do is unheard of. “How do you sign a contract with no consideration? No job description of duties? Who does […]
Memphis community leader says ‘all crimes should be a top priority' after new DA vows to focus on violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Prosecuting non-violent crimes shouldn't take a backseat, a community leader said after Memphis' new, progressive district attorney vowed to focus on violent offenses. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy campaigned on redirecting "resources from minor, nonviolent offenses to serious, violent offenses." He also said he would...
actionnews5.com
Report examines economic burden of mental health inequities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report examines the human and financial cost our country has paid by not investing in mental healthcare. The report found nearly 117,000 lives and approximately $278 billion dollars could have been saved over a four-year period. Professor and Executive Director of the Satcher Health...
More problems at Beale Street Landing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Covington Leader
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
actionnews5.com
‘Dogs in a cage’: Former inmate shares concerns over conditions at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No water. No contact with family. No access to medical care. A former Shelby County jail inmate said the conditions inside 201 Poplar aren’t safe, and he believes inmates’ rights are being violated. County lock-up is supposed to be a temporary holding facility for...
