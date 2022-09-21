ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis Lawmaker proposes bill to recall elected leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -“This organization has never failed.” Those words are from Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert on Thursday. Her statement comes after Tennessee State Representative Mark White from Memphis announced plans earlier in the day to make it easier to recall elected leaders who aren’t getting the job done.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Wanda Halbert gives update on backlog at clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed the public Thursday. Her press conference comes as the clerk’s offices are closed for the week in order to catch up on the backlog of fulfilling orders for new and renewed license plates and auto-dealer packets. The offices similarly...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Rep. Hardaway Says Criminal Justice System Heavily Responsible for Crime Rate

MEMPHIS, TN — In just its name alone, the “community terrorism” legislation proposed this spring by D-93 Rep. G.A. Hardaway seems to hit the nail on the head in bringing attention to the level of violent crime in Memphis. Numbered HB 1320 and HB 1321, an amended version of the bi-partisan bill will be reintroduced in the 2023 General Assembly.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando to allow food trucks

Hernando Board of Aldermen discussed an ordinance which would officially allow food trucks to operate in the city limits. Mayor Chip Johnson said food trucks have already been doing business in Hernando now for many years. The city doesn’t have an official law on the books allowing them, but officials have never been sure that they were illegal either.
HERNANDO, MS
Paul Young
Chalkbeat

Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit

The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis, what do you want in your next school superintendent?

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is about to begin the search for its next leader, who will guide Tennessee’s largest district through a critical moment focused on pandemic recovery and rebuilding trust after former Superintendent Joris Ray’s resignation.The MSCS board plans to officially launch the search next month, and will likely start accepting bids from search firms soon after, board Chair Michelle McKissack said Friday. A timeline hasn’t been set — that will be...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Memphis community leader says ‘all crimes should be a top priority' after new DA vows to focus on violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Prosecuting non-violent crimes shouldn't take a backseat, a community leader said after Memphis' new, progressive district attorney vowed to focus on violent offenses. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy campaigned on redirecting "resources from minor, nonviolent offenses to serious, violent offenses." He also said he would...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Report examines economic burden of mental health inequities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report examines the human and financial cost our country has paid by not investing in mental healthcare. The report found nearly 117,000 lives and approximately $278 billion dollars could have been saved over a four-year period. Professor and Executive Director of the Satcher Health...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More problems at Beale Street Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat

The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
COVINGTON, TN

