Marinette school traffic issues discussed

MARINETTE—Marinette has two revamped schools, with new entrance points, but early in the school year there have been virtually no traffic concerns.

School and city officials want to keep it that way.

Marinette School District Superintendent Corry Lambie, Police Chief Jon LaCombe, Tom Westlund of Westlund Bus, along with city officials Mayor Steve Genisot and Director of Public Works/Engineer Brian Miller, have put their collective heads together to discuss traffic situations related to the district’s rightsizing project. They’ve also received input from the district’s Facility Director Tom Tickler, school principals and others.

The issue was on the agenda Monday at the Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee meeting. No action was taken, but there was plenty of discussion.

Lambie said the district has received just four phone calls thus far regarding student drop off and pickup—one at the Primary School and three at the Intermediate School.

“We’re definitely not at a point of crisis by any stretch,” he said. “I just want to make sure we are all on the same page.”

The district’s Rightsizing Project resulted in the the renovation of the former Park Elementary School, 826 Owena St., into the Intermediate School (grades 2 to 4), and the former Merryman Elementary School, 1520 Mott St., into the Primary School (early childhood to 1st grade).

“I think there was some concern with the consolidation of the schools—and more pedestrian traffic and more vehicle traffic,” Miller said. “I think there are some growing pains that people are experiencing.”

The buses at the Intermediate School use Owena Street (except for one bus that uses Hockridge Street), while the buses at the Primary School use Elizabeth Avenue, Lambie said.

There was some question whether no parking signs should be erected in certain areas of the schools and whether or not those signs should have restricted hours—such as no parking from 7 to 8 a.m. and no parking from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Alderman Doug Oitzinger, a former mayor, said he was instrumental in getting sidewalks along the length of Owena Street. Regarding signs, he said, “The problem is enforcing it. Parents would ignore it and it didn’t make any sense to have a police officer there every day. I’m no expert on this, but putting up signs doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be parking there and then the complaints come to the police department.”

Alderperson Debbie Klegin, the committee chairperson, said she’s seen it firsthand at the Middle School . She said all it takes is one vehicle to park in a no-parking zone and soon there are several doing the same thing.

LaCombe said signage helps because then it is official and the city has some legal backing when people break the law. “Obviously I cannot guarantee a cop at every school, that’s not going to happen. After a couple of tickets, hopefully, it will stop parents from parking there.” He added that it is always easier for law enforcement when there is no parking 24/7.

Klegin said she has no problem if parents have to walk a bit farther with their children.

“A little inconvenience is worth the safety of a child,” she said.

Lambie praised the staff at both schools, including Intermediate School principal Stephanie Betts and Primary School principal Kathy Kostrova. He said information has been provided to parents via newsletters.

Lambie also thanked city officials.

“I appreciate the collaboration with this,” he said. “We will adjust as we go. We are trying to educate the community—parents, teachers and everyone—on the importance of school safety. I feel pretty confident this can be done,” he said.

Alderperson Dorothy Kowalski said this issue needs a little more discussion. “My thought is you (Lambie) bring in what you think will work best and we can go from there.”

Lambie agreed, saying he will talk with the principals, Tickler and others. “Let me go back to my crew and see what their thoughts are and then I can get together with the chief, the mayor and Brian (Miller),” he said.

The main concerns are what streets will have no parking and the hours those will be in effect.

“I think we are at a pretty good point with this. I think you brought up some valid thoughts,” Lambie added.

Dan Kitkowski can be reached by email at dkitkowski@eagleherald.com.