WRDW-TV
Like other districts, Bamberg County tightens rules on students at games
BACMERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County is among the latest school districts in the CSRA to tighten rules on students attending football games. The rules — launched after two shootings at Richmond County football gatherings — are a lot like ones adopted by several other districts across the region.
WRDW-TV
29-year-old killed in Screven County, 41st victim of CSRA surge
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A shooting victim in Screven County over the weekend became at least the 41st victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that its assistance was requested by the Screven’ County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting that occurred around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road about shots fired and two people being shot.
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Plans for Fort Gordon’s Cyber Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a long history as a military town. But sometimes we forget about the people in charge of the massive army post. Brigadier General Paul Stanton is the commanding general of Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center of Excellence, and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about the Cyber Center.
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
wtoc.com
1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday. According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle. Police say, the deceased person went to the shooter’s house prior to...
WRDW-TV
Bond granted to ex-teacher accused of inappropriate touch
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Columbia County teacher Scott Hooker was granted a $25,000 bond Monday on charges of inappropriately touching a student in 2017. He’ll have to wear an electronic monitoring device and can’t have contact in any way with the alleged victim, Madison Cooksey, or an alleged Burke County victim in a later case.
Second arrest made in Wilkes County shooting
WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in regard to the shooting incident that happened in Washington, Georgia leaving a 17-year-old alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to authorities, Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested by the GBI and […]
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes claim 2 lives in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday at 5:03 p.m. The car, a 2017 Ford Fiesta, was traveling north on Highway 601, five miles north of Orangeburg, when it crossed the center...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeannette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Daniel Field, commissioners square off over stormwater fee payments
Daniel Field officials are explaining their reasoning on why the airport owes almost $45,000 on its stormwater bill.
WJBF.com
Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County deputy resigns after domestic battery arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has resigned after being arrested for battery. Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Ln. involving deputy David Wilburn. Wilburn told deputies that the victim had been throwing items around the apartment and he wrapped his arms around her to put her in a corner. During the struggle, Wilburn reportedly struck the victim in the face with his cell phone. The victim told deputies Wilburn came home from work and looked through her cell phone history, accusing her of cheating. The altercation then turned physical.
WRDW-TV
Exclusive interview: Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. talks recent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. in an exclusive interview. Almost two months ago, Davis gave a passionate speech claiming he had a plan to stop violent crime on our streets. We’ve heard nothing about this plan. Davis said nothing specific but...
WRDW-TV
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta receives bike donation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have good news for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta. Representatives from Plant Vogtle paid a visit to present 10 new bicycles to the club on Friday. “To see these kids be super excited and do something that they’ve never had the opportunity...
wfxg.com
5th street pedestrian bridge opens just in time for Ironman Triathlon
Csra (WFXG) - I T’S BEEN A SPRINT TO FINISH THE BRIDGE IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON, BUT THE PROJECT IS FINALLY COMPLETE. on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, aUGUSTA AND NORTH AUGUSTA will have a soft opening FOR THE BRIDGE, allowing FOOT TRAFFIC for the 5TH STREET pedestrian BRIDGE.
