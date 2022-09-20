Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Fewer Than Eight Hours of Sleep Associated With Higher Childhood Obesity Rates
Very short sleep among adolescents linked to a more than 70% increased risk of obesity/overweight in children, compared to those who get optimal 8 hours. Fewer than 8 hours of sleep increased the risk among adolescents aged 12 to 16 years of being obese or overweight, according to findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022.
McKnight's
Cognitive skills decline with age, but the brain may compensate, study finds
Although healthy older adults score higher on measures of mental well-being than younger adults, they have more trouble with distracted thinking, resulting in poorer cognitive performance, according to a new study. Yet as it ages, some areas of the brain may attempt to make up for loss of function elsewhere, researchers say.
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
MedicalXpress
Tips for reducing dementia risk
More than 55 million people worldwide are believed to be living with dementia, according to the World Health Organization. Ronald Petersen, M.D., a neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, says you can't prevent dementia, but you can reduce your risk. Dementia is not one disease, but...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MedicalXpress
Cognitive impairment in Hispanic adults linked to discrimination experiences
Black and Latino people experience higher rates of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias than non-Hispanic white people, but scientists have never known why. Now a new study shows that experiences with discrimination may be playing a role in disproportionate experiences of cognitive decline. In a first-of-its-kind study, published recently in...
Medical News Today
'Bulk and cut' dieting linked to eating disorders, muscle dysmorphia in youth
Researchers investigated the link between ‘bulking and cutting’ diets and mental health in adolescents and young adults. They found that ‘bulking and cutting’ is linked to a higher incidence of eating disorders and muscle dysmorphia. They conclude that their findings have important implications for clinical and...
How Can Nootropics Boost Your Brain Health?
While brain-enhancing drugs have often been a theme in sci-fi movies and TV shows, is it possible that nootropic drugs can actually boost brain health?
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression, study says
Researchers found that more than 9 percent of Americans 12 and older experienced a major depressive episode in 2020. Depression, which is the most common mental disorder in the nation, was most prevalent among young adults ages 18 to 25 at more than 17 percent. Less than 17 percent of...
The brains of first-time fathers may shrink, reveals new study
The change actually makes the dads better at connecting with their children.
verywellhealth.com
How Does Hypothyroidism Affect Your Mental Health?
Hypothyroidism is a common thyroid condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can impact mental well-being. Psychiatric symptoms like low mood, memory problems, and extreme fatigue are common among people with hypothyroidism. This article discusses the link between hypothyroidism and psychiatric symptoms, including signs...
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with mental illnesses — both must be addressed
Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than nine years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again. Eventually, Natalie was...
Psychiatric Times
Nutritional Treatments: The Next Frontier in Psychiatry
Here’s how nutrients can ameliorate psychiatric conditions. Over the last decade, we have seen an exponential increase in research relating diet quality to mental health. The typical Western diet of ultra-processed foods does not adequately meet the brain’s nutritional requirements and is a proven risk factor for the subsequent emergence of mental disorders in both adults and children.1 Given the strength of the data supporting the role of optimal nutrition for good mental health, psychiatrists are well positioned to introduce their patients to the topic of diet for mental health and the possible benefit of nutrient supplements for psychiatric conditions.
Medical News Today
Is there a link between gut health and anxiety?
Numerous studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between a person’s gut and mental health. Probiotics and diet may help a person to improve both. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. At the same time, digestive diseases account for.
Psych Centra
What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?
The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
