Police: 1 man dead after crashing car on Henry Hudson Parkway
They say Brian Keating was driving near West 120th Street when he had a medical episode. The 66-year-old struck the center guide rail, crossed three lanes and then left the roadway.
Dutchess County barn from 1865 destroyed by flames after car crashes into it
Police say the driver crashed into a barn in Hughsonville around 3 a.m., causing a fire that quickly spread through the entire building.
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Torrington
It happened Wednesday at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road.
Driver unharmed after Rockland County car fire
The driver of a car that caught on fire in Rockland County Thursday managed to escape unharmed, police say.
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Multiple crews battle Killingworth house fire
Nearly a dozen crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth Thursday morning.
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
51-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In East Granby
A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck him in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of East Granby on Rainbow Road eastbound near Larch Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra struck the...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford
A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
21-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Central Jersey Crash: Police
South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger from Monroe. At 10:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, South Brunswick police received multiple 911 calls of an overturned van on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road. Officers found a 2003 Ford Econoline van had been...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Dead After Colliding With School Bus in Torrington
A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. Dispatchers said LifeStar was called to pick up a patient from the accident. The...
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
NBC Connecticut
Three Charged in Intentional Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Naugatuck Man: Police
Naugatuck police have arrested three people in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in July. Police said Brandon Guth tried to stop suspects from breaking into his truck in the early morning hours of July 12 when the suspects sped away, intentionally hitting him. Guth...
State police: Serious injuries reported after motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash on I-95N in New Haven on Monday afternoon, according to the state police. The crash occurred on the I-95 North on-ramp from Route 34 at 2:35 p.m. The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene. The on-ramp was closed for […]
