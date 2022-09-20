Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
2minutemedicine.com
Individuals with autoimmune diseases may have an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases
1. An increased incidence of new cardiovascular disease was seen in individuals with autoimmune disease compared to those without. 2. This increased risk was greatest in younger patients and increased among patients with multiple autoimmune conditions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Autoimmune diseases are known to be associated...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
How To Protect Your Eyes Against Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic retinopathy is a condition that occurs when high blood sugar levels from people with diabetes cause damage to blood vessels in the retina.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Osteoarthritis?
Arthritis is a group of more than 100 conditions that cause joint pain and inflammation. The most common type, osteoarthritis, is caused by the breakdown of cartilage on the ends of bones in a joint. adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, and it becomes more common with age. Mild...
The 10 Types Of Arthritis Explained
We've put together a list of several types of arthritis you should be aware of — along with diagnosis and management plans.
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases
A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
Nature.com
NCOR1 maintains the homeostasis of vascular smooth muscle cells and protects against aortic aneurysm
Phenotypic modulation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) plays critical roles in the pathogenesis of aortic aneurysm (AA). The function of nuclear receptor corepressor1 (NCOR1) in regulation of VSMC phenotype and AA is unclear. Herein, using smooth muscle NCOR1 knockout mice, we demonstrated that smooth muscle NCOR1 deficiency decreased both mRNA and protein levels of contractile genes, impaired stress fibers formation and RhoA pathway activation, reduced synthesis of elastin and collagens, and induced the expression and activity of MMPs, manifesting a switch from contractile to degradative phenotype of VSMCs. NCOR1 modulated VSMC phenotype through 3 different mechanisms. First, NCOR1 deficiency increased acetylated FOXO3a to inhibit the expression of Myocd, which downregulated contractile genes. Second, deletion of NCOR1 derepressed NFAT5 to induce the expression of Rgs1, thus impeding RhoA activation. Third, NCOR1 deficiency increased the expression of Mmp12 and Mmp13 by derepressing ATF3. Finally, a mouse model combined apoE knockout mice with angiotensin II was used to study the role of smooth muscle NCOR1 in the development of AA. The results showed that smooth muscle NCOR1 deficiency increased the incidence of aortic aneurysms and exacerbated medial degeneration in angiotensin II-induced AA mouse model. Collectively, our data illustrated that NCOR1 interacts with FOXO3a, NFAT5, and ATF3 to maintain contractile phenotype of VSMCs and suppress AA development. Manipulation of smooth muscle NCOR1 may be a potential approach for AA treatment.
MedPage Today
Eye Damage Can Start in Prediabetes
Elevated blood glucose poses a threat to the eyes even prior to a diabetes diagnosis, according to a Dutch population study. In cross-sectional data of Maastricht Study participants, a more adverse glucose metabolism status was linked with a lower z score of corneal nerve fiber measures compared with a normal status (-0.14, 95% CI -0.25 to -0.04, P for trend=0.001), reported Sara Mokhtar, a PhD student at Maastricht University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues.
verywellhealth.com
Tests Used to Diagnose Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a serious medical condition that involves high blood sugar levels. It occurs when the body cannot process glucose (sugar) properly. About one-third of adults in the United States with diabetes don't know they have the disease. If you have symptoms or are at risk for diabetes, talk to your healthcare provider about getting tested.
MedicalXpress
Genetically engineered muscle tissue being developed to treat type 2 diabetes
Injections of genetically engineered muscle tissue hold great promise in treating type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to research to be presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept). T2D is the most common form of diabetes and is...
