Cedar Rapids, IA

Related
KCRG.com

Nordstrom 'Committed' to Cedar Rapids despite layoffs

Parents had a lot of questions tonight as they met with school district leaders to learn about the Cedar Rapids School District's plans for its newest high school. He and three other astronauts spent nearly 7 months on the International Space Station before returning in May. Soft opening date set...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living

The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing. Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service. Full...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter. People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
K92.3

Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death

A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Near-record heat expected Tuesday ahead of fall's arrival in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Is summer finally coming to an end? It will go out with a bang on Tuesday with near-record temperatures in the afternoon. Temperatures will be running nearly 20 above normal under sunny skies and strong south winds ahead of a cold front that will arrive late tonight.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Recovery Community Center opens in Linn County

Cedar Rapids — Linn County's Recovery Community Center (LCRCC) held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their official opening Wednesday evening. LCRCC is led by Crush of Iowa, which provides support to people effected by substance use disorders in recovery. The center opened in June and just finished their 90...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route

MARION, Iowa — The Marion police department wants to make commuters aware that The Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade Route will completely close a significant section of 10th Street, 29th Avenue, 3rd Street, and Barrington Parkway, from 5-6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022. Lengthy delays are expected and commuting motorists are...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Update: Collins Road construction postponed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids has announced that this work has been postponed. Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, Collins Road NE will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of Northland Avenue for median improvements. Additionally, left turns will not be...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New magnet school in Cedar Rapids set to open in 2023

Linn County Recovery Community Center focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with addiction. It happened at the intersection of 76th street and 23rd avenue - just northeast at Blairstown. The center connects people who struggle with substance use disorders with resources, to give them a more individualized approach to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush submits resignation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The state's second largest school district will soon be looking for a new leader. Cedar Rapids Community School District announced Thursday Superintendent Noreen Bush submitted her resignation, effective at the end of June in 2023. Last week, the District announced Bush was taking a leave...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

