Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound captains
CLEVELAND — The first act of teamwork from the Cavaliers’ new backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came four days before training camp. Mitchell and Garland served as Dawg Pound captains for Thursday’s night’s nationally televised game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. The duo followed the lead of...
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz
The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
Utah Jazz Sign Former Hornets And Trail Blazers Center
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Detroit Pistons are signing Kyler Edwards to an Exhibit 10 contract.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
Potential Suns Target Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons
Another swing and miss for the Phoenix Suns. After failing to swing a deal for Kevin Durant, the Suns then shifted their focus to obtaining Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reportedly did make contact with the Jazz in discussions for the shooter, but ultimately failed to upgrade their four spot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Jazz dealt Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons early Thursday.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Quinton Rose.
Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports a possible reunion could be in the works between the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder.
Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Lakers Still Discussing Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Trade
In a bit of a surprise twist, it turns out that your Los Angeles Lakers have actually been engaged in active conversation with the Indiana Pacers about a potential trade that would send Russell Westbrook and some amount of future draft capital to Indiana, and bring center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield to Crypto.com Arena.
Report: Ime Udoka made ‘unwanted comments’ towards female employee
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka made “unwanted comments” towards a female employee, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Celtics have suspended Udoka for the season.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating top 20 defenses entering Week 3
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
