Nature.com
Resolving molecular diffusion and aggregation of antibody proteins with megahertz X-ray free-electron laser pulses
X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) with megahertz repetition rate can provide novel insights into structural dynamics of biological macromolecule solutions. However, very high dose rates can lead to beam-induced dynamics and structural changes due to radiation damage. Here, we probe the dynamics of dense antibody protein (Ig-PEG) solutions using megahertz X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (MHz-XPCS) at the European XFEL. By varying the total dose and dose rate, we identify a regime for measuring the motion of proteins in their first coordination shell, quantify XFEL-induced effects such as driven motion, and map out the extent of agglomeration dynamics. The results indicate that for average dose rates below 1.06Â kGy"‰Î¼sâˆ’1 in a time window up to 10"‰Î¼s, it is possible to capture the protein dynamics before the onset of beam induced aggregation. We refer to this approach as correlation before aggregation and demonstrate that MHz-XPCS bridges an important spatio-temporal gap in measurement techniques for biological samples.
Phys.org
Deformation fingerprints will help researchers identify, design better metallic materials
Engineers can now capture and predict the strength of metallic materials subjected to cycling loading, or fatigue strength, in a matter of hours—not the months or years it takes using current methods. In a new study, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign report that automated high-resolution electron imaging...
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Phys.org
Researchers use rare-earth metals in alloy powders to produce green, eye-catching sparklers
Sparklers can be a lot of fun—glimmering, fizzing and spitting out arcs of light from handheld sticks or tubes on the ground. But the metals that they're usually made with limit what the sparks can look like. Now, researchers in ACS Omega report that rare-earth metals in alloy powders can produce flashes that shift from golden to green and continuously branch.
Nature.com
Compositionally complex doping for zero-strain zero-cobalt layered cathodes
The high volatility of the price ofÂ cobalt and theÂ geopolitical limitations of cobalt mining have made the elimination of Co a pressing need for the automotive industry1. Owing to their high energy density and low-cost advantages, high-Ni and low-Co or Co-freeÂ (zero-Co) layered cathodes haveÂ become the most promising cathodes for next-generation lithium-ion batteries2,3. However, current high-Ni cathode materials, without exception, sufferÂ severely from their intrinsic thermal and chemo-mechanical instabilities and insufficient cycle life. Here, by using a new compositionally complex (high-entropy) doping strategy, we successfully fabricate a high-Ni, zero-Co layered cathode that has extremely high thermal and cycling stability. Combining X-ray diffraction, transmission electron microscopy and nanotomography, we find that the cathode exhibits nearly zero volumetric change over a wide electrochemical window, resulting in greatly reduced lattice defects and local strain-induced cracks. In-situ heating experiments reveal that the thermal stability of the new cathode is significantly improved, reaching the level of the ultra-stable NMC-532. Owing to the considerably increased thermal stability and the zero volumetric change, it exhibits greatly improved capacity retention. This work, by resolving the long-standing safety and stability concerns for high-Ni, zero-Co cathode materials, offers a commercially viable cathode for safe, long-life lithium-ion batteriesÂ and a universal strategy forÂ suppressing strain and phase transformation in intercalation electrodes.
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Phys.org
Developing fluoroalkyl carbonates to make pharmaceutical and chemical industries cleaner and safer
Phosgene is widely used in the production of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and chemical intermediates among others. However, its high toxicity has led to demand for safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives. In collaboration with AGC Incorporated, researchers at Kobe University's Graduate School of Science (Associate Professor TSUDA Akihiko and Associate Professor EDA...
Phys.org
Mysterious soil virus gene seen for first time
In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
Phys.org
Cell Rover: Exploring and augmenting the inner world of a cell
Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have designed a miniature antenna that can operate wirelessly inside of a living cell, opening up possibilities in medical diagnostics and treatment and other scientific processes because of the antenna's potential for monitoring and even directing cellular activity in real-time. "The most exciting aspect...
Phys.org
Activated carbon could lead to odorless diapers
While activated carbon is used in kitchen fans to eliminate food odors, a new dissertation from the University of Gothenburg shows that activated carbon could also eliminate the smell of urine from diapers. Experiments with the odor molecule p-cresol show that activated carbon, which largely consists of the carbon variant graphene, can lock in odor instead of it being released to the surroundings.
MIT researchers invented cooling tech that doesn’t need electricity
Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a passive cooling tech that could revolutionize how we keep things cold. The new tech, which relies on a three-layer design, was showcased in a new press release. It only requires water, and researchers have used it to cool ambient temperatures by up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.
Phys.org
An integrated modeling framework to assess surface and ground water resources
Groundwater—the water contained in porous and fractured rocks underground—is the largest freshwater source on Earth apart from the ice caps and glaciers. It feeds into rivers, lakes, and other surface water bodies and is essential for ecosystems. In addition, groundwater systems are an integral part of agricultural irrigation, especially in regions with scarce surface water resources.
Nature.com
Contactless manipulation of mixed phase fluids in liquid crystal polymer microtubes assisted with light-driven vortex
Smart channels that manipulate liquid motion by anisotropic shape changes represent a promising candidate to construct microfluidics for biochemical analysis. However, the existing systems fail to provide a platform for solid exchange mediums to interact with multiple liquid phases, which is a universal technique to effectively extract, enrich, and precisely detect biomarkers. Herein, a combined photo/magnetic control strategy of mixed phase fluids, which integrates the contactless operations of suspending, depositing, and even separating, is reported for the first time based on a trilayer microtube consisting of a flexible supporting layer, photodeformable liquid crystal polymer, and hydrophilic blocking layer. The asymmetric photodeformation of the liquid crystal polymer generates an internal vortex in the microtube to homogenously disperse solid exchange mediums into various aqueous moving droplets and to enable efficient purification and enrichment of the target biomarkers. A newly constructed homemade portable protein analyzer guided by the combined photo/magnetic control strategy features the advantages of a short detection time (20"‰min), trace sample consumption (5"‰Î¼L), and a low detection limit (1"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1).
Nature.com
A systematic study of arsenic adsorption and removal from aqueous environments using novel graphene oxide functionalized UiO-66-NDC nanocomposites
This study investigates the removal of As(V) from aqueous media using water stable UiO-66-NDC/GO prepared via the solvothermal procedure. The synthesized material was analyzed by Raman spectroscopy, UV"“visible, X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), Fourier Transform Infrared spectroscopy (ATR-FTIR), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) support its applicability as a super-adsorbent for the adsorption of As(V) ions from aqueous solutions. The effect of various parameters, including initial ion concentration, temperature, adsorbent dose, and pH on the adsorption of As(V) was studied to recognize the optimum adsorption conditions. The qmax obtained for this study using Langmuir isotherms was found at 147.06Â mg/g at room temperature. Thermodynamic parameters Î”HÂ°, Î”GÂ°, and Î”SÂ° were also calculated and negative values of Î”GÂ° represent that the As(V) adsorption process occurred exothermically and spontaneously. Meanwhile, theoretical density functional simulation findings are accommodated to support these experimental results. It is observed that the dynamic nature of graphene oxide and the UiO-66 NDC nanocomposite system becomes superior for adsorption studies due to delocalized surface states. UiO-66-NDC/GO also showed high reusability for up four regeneration performances using 0.01Â M HCl as a regenerant.
Nature.com
Structural materials with afterglow room temperature phosphorescence activated by lignin oxidation
Sustainable afterglow room temperature phosphorescence (RTP) materials, especially afterglow RTP structural materials, are crucial but remain difficult to achieve. Here, an oxidation strategy is developed to convert lignin to afterglow materials with a lifetime of ~ 408"‰ms. Specifically, lignin is oxidized to give aromatic chromophores and fatty acids using H2O2. The aromatic chromophores are locked by a fatty acid-based matrix by hydrogen bonds, triggering enhanced spin orbit coupling and long afterglow emission. More interestingly, motivated by this discovery, an auto fabrication line is built to convert wood (natural structural materials) to wood with afterglow RTP emission (RTP wood) via in situ oxidation of naturally-occurring lignin located in the wood cell walls to oxidized lignin (OL). The as-prepared RTP wood exhibits great potential for the construction of sustainable afterglow furniture. With this research we provide a new strategy to promote the sustainability of afterglow RTP materials and structural materials.
Phys.org
Developing ultracold circuits: Physicists set a new low-temperature record
When materials are cooled down to extremely low temperatures, their behavior often differs strongly from that at room temperature. A well-known example is superconductivity: below a critical temperature some metals and other substances conduct electric current without any losses. At even lower temperatures additional quantum-physical effects can occur, which are relevant for basic research as well as for applications in quantum technologies.
