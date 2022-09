ST. CLOUD — Tech and Sartell are both off to strong starts this season. The teams met Thursday night in a key Central Lakes Conference matchup at Tech High School. Sartell's Chloe Turner scored in the opening minutes and added another goal in the first half. Kaia Gack scored for the Sabres in the second half and Turner scored again near the end of the game for the hat trick and a 4-0 Sartell win. ...

