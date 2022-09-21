Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Science Center presents largest exhibit project in its most recent history
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the largest projects in the Orlando Science Center’s recent history is underway. The 10,000-square-foot exhibition, called LIFE, will feature three major habitats including an open-air tropical rainforest, a Florida swamp, and an ocean exhibit with a coral reef tank. Each of the exhibits will...
click orlando
Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
click orlando
Space Coast Pride Festival returns for 1st time since start of pandemic
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Pride Festival and Parade returns this week at a new location in Brevard County. The event previously held in Eau Gallie was suspended for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said TD9 is currently “disheveled,” however, weaker wind sheer and warm water should allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.
orangeobserver.com
Creegan Canine Rescue hosting event at Windermere Brewing Company
Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt dogs, participate in raffles, win prizes and take fun family photos. Creegan Canine Rescue is encouraging the community to come out in support of dogs in need of a home. The nonprofit is hosting "Dog Days" in a partnership with recently opened Windermere...
click orlando
‘Looked like another Maria:’ Puerto Ricans arriving at Orlando airport describe Fiona aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to struggle after Hurricane Fiona hit the island earlier this week. President Joe Biden already approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and rescuers are still trying to access some areas cut off by damaged roads and bridges from all the flooding.
click orlando
Drive-thru coffee chain Ellianos plans to open along Space Coast. Here’s what we know so far
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – Drive-thru coffee chain Ellianos is set to open its first store in Brevard County, according to a news release. The release did not say where in Brevard County the coffee shop would open or when; however, the company’s franchising website shows plans to open a location in Cocoa.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business
Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
theapopkavoice.com
New massive mixed use/residential development on Kelly Park Road brings mixed opinions on local social media
How big is too big? How much housing is too much housing? How should growth in Apopka be managed? Those are all big questions in this community, and news of a massive new mixed-use/housing project coming to Apopka only brought more questions and opinions from its residents. The business/development website...
Locally Owned and Operated French Cafe to Debut in Lake Mary
Co-owner Edwin Moore tells and his wife, co-owner Ewa Moore, are anticipating an October 16 grand-opening.
mynews13.com
Lake Gem Elementary teacher is patient, fun and sets high expectations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County A+ Teacher Nicole Filmore was nominated by her principal who says she has a giant heart, is patient, fun, and sets high expectations. Nicole Filmore is a VPK teacher at Lake Gem Elementary School in Orlando. She earned a bachelor's degree in fashion and...
realtytimes.com
Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida
Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
orangeobserver.com
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden
PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
click orlando
USRowing ‘deeply saddened’ after lightning strike on Lake Fairview leaves 1 student dead, 1 on life support
ORLANDO, Fla. – USRowing on Tuesday released a statement, sharing its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved in last week’s tragic lightning strike near Lake Fairview that left one student dead and another on life support. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon as five students from various...
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
