ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Retailers of the Year announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Health
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City, owner work to remove unauthorized scooters from downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile on Wednesday began impounding scooters that were recently placed in downtown Mobile without authorization, according to the city. City officials said they were not provided any information about the EZRide Scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The city said the company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way and the Mobile Police Department began impounding them.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Playground Project: Renovating former YWCA in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new FOX10 Playground Project for 2022 is part of a larger effort to renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville and create a new community center. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Playground Project: Jacob Palmer of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacob Palmer, COO of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai, talks about his company’s involvement with the new FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile launches new texting service for citizens

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile has launched a new smart texting service to help Mobilians quickly get important information about city events, projects and services on their mobile phones. TextMyGov uses a phone’s regular SMS messaging features to relay information to the city and provide updates on...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Stimpson
utv44.com

Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
FOLEY, AL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama

Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Mobile City Council#Ladd Peebles Stadium
WPMI

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police issue reminder of downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members. Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WALA-TV FOX10

Court records shed new light on Gulf Coast Walmart arsons

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast fled Nebraska just before he was to be sentenced on a wire fraud conviction, according to court records. An FBI agent laid out the timeline in a criminal complaint against a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy