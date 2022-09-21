Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Retailers of the Year announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
utv44.com
Mobile Police will impound unapproved electronic scooters: City
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): WKRG News 5 reached out to the owner of EZRide Scooters, and he spoke to News 5. Muhamad Hamden is the owner of EZRide Scooters, and when he found out the city was impounding his scooters, he was upset. He explained that his company is local, so he thought the city would […]
utv44.com
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
WALA-TV FOX10
City, owner work to remove unauthorized scooters from downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile on Wednesday began impounding scooters that were recently placed in downtown Mobile without authorization, according to the city. City officials said they were not provided any information about the EZRide Scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The city said the company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way and the Mobile Police Department began impounding them.
WALA-TV FOX10
Playground Project: Renovating former YWCA in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new FOX10 Playground Project for 2022 is part of a larger effort to renovate the former YWCA in Toulminville and create a new community center. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Playground Project: Jacob Palmer of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jacob Palmer, COO of Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai, talks about his company’s involvement with the new FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile launches new texting service for citizens
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile has launched a new smart texting service to help Mobilians quickly get important information about city events, projects and services on their mobile phones. TextMyGov uses a phone’s regular SMS messaging features to relay information to the city and provide updates on...
utv44.com
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama
Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tillman’s Corner homeless encampment cleared. City evaluating next steps
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The homeless camp behind the Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner has been a big topic for awhile. Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway says the city got involved after residents complained. “When that happens the city has no opportunity other than to go in and use...
WPMI
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
WPMI
Mobile Police issue reminder of downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.
utv44.com
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
WALA-TV FOX10
Poarch Creek Indians visit Fairhope East Elementary School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope east elementary students had a chance to meet and learn from some Poarch Creek Indian tribe members. Fourth graders at the school entered their library excited to meet and learn more about something they’re currently learning about in class right now - the Poarch Creek Indians.
WALA-TV FOX10
Court records shed new light on Gulf Coast Walmart arsons
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast fled Nebraska just before he was to be sentenced on a wire fraud conviction, according to court records. An FBI agent laid out the timeline in a criminal complaint against a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
Satsuma woman steals $200K from employer, sentenced to 2 years in prison
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “stealing money from her employer,” defrauding the business of more than $200K in money and personal items, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Angela Clifton, 43, plead guilty to three counts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ShotSpotter detects 179 incidents since July but only 3 reported to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department shared some new information about the tools they use to help stop gun violence showing why the new gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter is so important. MPD said that since ShotSpotter went fully live on July 26, 2022, there have been 179...
