WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ShotSpotter detects 179 incidents since July but only 3 reported to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department shared some new information about the tools they use to help stop gun violence showing why the new gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter is so important. MPD said that since ShotSpotter went fully live on July 26, 2022, there have been 179...
D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
utv44.com
Mobile ShotSpotter system detects 179 incidents, roughly 600 rounds fired, 3 calls to 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Since the City of Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live on July 26, there's been a lot of gun shots detected, but not a whole lot of people calling to report it. Since July 26, there's been 179 incidents of gunfire detected through this new...
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for possible home invaders, may have shot 2
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they said broke into a Citronelle home and shot two people, according to a Facebook post from Team Sheriff. Dylan Mitchell Adams and Shelbie Danielle Byrd allegedly broke into a home and shot two people. Deputies described it as a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Week after Prichard reported city’s ‘most wanted’ turned himself in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A week after saying that the city’s “most wanted” suspect had turned himself in, police on Thursday arrested him. Rashad Clanton, 42, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. He said nothing Thursday as police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.
Satsuma woman steals $200K from employer, sentenced to 2 years in prison
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “stealing money from her employer,” defrauding the business of more than $200K in money and personal items, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Angela Clifton, 43, plead guilty to three counts of […]
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police
UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
WPMI
Mobile Co Sheriff's Office: Warrant nets AR-15, more guns, and drugs, 3 arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 903 Dickinson Avenue in Mobile, Alabama. MCSO Deputies report that they recovered marijuana, large sums of US Currency, drug paraphernalia, and firearms. Three subjects were arrested and taken...
Mobile Police make arrest in Flicker Drive shooting, shots fired at police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person after a police vehicle was shot up Tuesday, Sept. 20. Valeido L. Davidson, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. Mobile Police said officers were shot at while sitting inside a police vehicle […]
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
WPMI
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department. Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
Daphne Police set to ‘Bola Wrap’ suspects with new device
New technology is catching on that will help catch the bad guy in Baldwin County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore man accused of of car burglaries at Tillman’s Corner hotel
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man is accused of breaking into cars at a Tillman’s Corner hotel. Michael Paul Willard, 29, was arrested Monday night at the Holiday Inn Express. According to Mobile police, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to the hotel at 5190...
Birmingham man killed in crash identified, Foley man facing charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, of Birmingham was “fatally injured,” Sunday, Sept. 18 when he was hit by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. Prim is facing homicide charges […]
Shooting in Chunchula ‘clearly’ had drug ties: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is releasing some new details they've learned in the investigation into a shooting in Chunchula.
utv44.com
Satsuma woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for stealing money from her former employer. According to court documents, Angela Clifton, 43, was the chief financial officer for a manufacturing company in Satsuma. In this role, Clifton had authorization to use...
Atmore Advance
Atmore man charged with attempted murder
An Atmore man was charged with attempted murder Sept. 17, according to officials. Atmore Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Eric Frye, 31, was arrested without incident on Saturday after evading officers and exiting a vehicle from a driveway. McMann said the arrest...
