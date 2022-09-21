Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day praises freshman Sonny Styles' play on special teams
Ryan Day is high on highly-touted freshman Sonny Styles. The Buckeye head coach made his comments known on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound safety. Styles, out of Pickerington Central (OH), reclassified as a 5-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. Moreover, he was the 27th ranked player in his class by 247 Sports and the 2nd-best safety. He recorded 55 tackles and 2 interceptions for Pickerington Central in 2021. He added 4 picks as a sophomore to go along with 33 tackles in 7 contests. Styles enrolled at Ohio State back on June 1st.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud seen signing autographs, talking with service members following Buckeyes practice
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a favorite among voters to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He’s also a favorite among fans for being one of the more likable players in college football. Following Wednesday’s practice, Stroud was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with members of the military...
Top Minnesota hoops recruit Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
Chatman is one of the highest-rated recruits in the entire country.
Four-star guard George Washington breaks down his final five
After de-committing from Ohio State at the beginning of the month, George Washington is now down to a final list of five schools. Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest all made the cut. “My parents and I decided that the best thing for me is to be committed by...
Building The Buckeyes: Ohio State Football Targeting California-Based Superstars
Here's the latest Ohio State football recruiting info on four west coast players that the Buckeyes really want to come to Columbus.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
offtackleempire.com
Where, When, Why, How and On What TV Channel Does Ohio State Football Play Wisconsin?
Is the time and channel you need to find the Ohio State football game against Wisconsin. Where: Ohio Stadium, which is not where Ohio plays. When: 7:30 PM Eastern, or 6:30 Central. Relative to the Iowa - Rutgers game, it starts 30 minutes later than that one. Why: When this...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover comments on having CJ Stroud as a teammate: 'I'll ride with him any day of the week'
Cade Stover knows lucky he is to play with a quarterback like C.J. Stroud. He was very complimentary of his teammate per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. The Ohio State TE has 137 yards receiving so far, and thinks that Stroud is one of the best players with the football in his hand. Stroud has been lighting up defense through three game, with 941 yards passing and 11 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud explains awesome TD to Julian Fleming was intended for a different target
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud built a rapport last season with future first-round targets Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. This season, he hasn’t missed a beat with several future first-rounders in the making. Stroud remains dominant 3 weeks into the new season. Last week against Toledo might...
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Chophouse 614 completes conversion from Urban’s Chophouse, opening private lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The restaurant may be called Chophouse 614, but 305 is the area code that inspires the Short North spot’s new owner. The former Urban’s Chophouse at 1079 N. High St. and two other bars in the Luxe 23 building were acquired earlier this year by the 614 Hospitality Group. […]
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
Delaware Gazette
S I P establishes new world mark in Bucket
The Ron Burke trained S I P (Joe Bongiorno) established a new world’s mark in the $88,600 Old Oaken Bucket during Thursday’s Jug Day undercard at the Delaware County Fair. The sophomore Bar Hopping colt overcame windy conditions to cut the fractions of :28.2; :56.2 and 1:24, defeating Famous Father (Andrew McCarthy) by 10 lengths in 1:51.2.
WTOV 9
Man shot, killed following argument about parking spot in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Authorities in Ohio said a man was shot and killed after a fight about a parking spot. Ohio State Police said they charged and arrested Johnnie J. Wappner, 32, for the murder of 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney. State police said the shooting happened around 10:40...
