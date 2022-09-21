ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day praises freshman Sonny Styles' play on special teams

Ryan Day is high on highly-touted freshman Sonny Styles. The Buckeye head coach made his comments known on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound safety. Styles, out of Pickerington Central (OH), reclassified as a 5-star recruit in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. Moreover, he was the 27th ranked player in his class by 247 Sports and the 2nd-best safety. He recorded 55 tackles and 2 interceptions for Pickerington Central in 2021. He added 4 picks as a sophomore to go along with 33 tackles in 7 contests. Styles enrolled at Ohio State back on June 1st.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Basketball
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Totino Grace High School#Osu#Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

Cade Stover comments on having CJ Stroud as a teammate: 'I'll ride with him any day of the week'

Cade Stover knows lucky he is to play with a quarterback like C.J. Stroud. He was very complimentary of his teammate per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. The Ohio State TE has 137 yards receiving so far, and thinks that Stroud is one of the best players with the football in his hand. Stroud has been lighting up defense through three game, with 941 yards passing and 11 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Delaware Gazette

S I P establishes new world mark in Bucket

The Ron Burke trained S I P (Joe Bongiorno) established a new world’s mark in the $88,600 Old Oaken Bucket during Thursday’s Jug Day undercard at the Delaware County Fair. The sophomore Bar Hopping colt overcame windy conditions to cut the fractions of :28.2; :56.2 and 1:24, defeating Famous Father (Andrew McCarthy) by 10 lengths in 1:51.2.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Man shot, killed following argument about parking spot in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Authorities in Ohio said a man was shot and killed after a fight about a parking spot. Ohio State Police said they charged and arrested Johnnie J. Wappner, 32, for the murder of 32-year-old Marcus E. Deloney. State police said the shooting happened around 10:40...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy