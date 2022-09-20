ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Official: Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement to enter

By By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will likely drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada by the end of September, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Canada, like the United States, requires all people to be vaccinated when entering the country. It is not immediately known whether the U.S. will make a similar move by Sept. 30.

The official said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to give final sign off on it but that the government will likely be dropping the requirement as well as ending random COVID-19 testing at airports. Filling out information in the unpopular ArriveCan app will also no longer be required.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Unvaccinated professional athletes like major league baseball players would be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. They currently are not allowed to cross the border into Canada.

When new populist Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was announced as the party's leader in Ottawa this month the loudest cheer he got from supporters was when he said he would get rid of the ArriveCan app.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Canada to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement to Enter Country on Sept 30-Source

(Reuters) -Canada's federal government will likely drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday. The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How the 'Queen of Canada' is making inroads into the U.S., Australia and beyond

Romana Didulo is a Canadian conspiracy theorist who falsely asserts she is the queen and ruler of Canada. On her instructions, some of her disciples recently attempted to arrest police officers in southern Ontario. The plan was then to turn the police over to the military to be tried as war criminals. If convicted of crimes against humanity, the police officers would be executed, according to Didulo. Instead, her followers were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers. Nonetheless, Didulo is making strides in replicating her movement in the United States and beyond. This expansion began in July 2022. As a behavioural scientist...
POLITICS
BBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says monarchy offers Canada 'steadiness'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he doesn't see Canada breaking ties with the British Crown anytime soon. The complexities of moving away from a constitutional monarchy are not what "Canadians are overly taken up with right now", he told the BBC. He said he appreciated the "steadiness" of the current...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Warning over 'rush for the Commonwealth door' as more nations including Antigua and Barbuda prepare to become republics and quit the international bloc following the Queen's death but Australia delays any move to replace the King

Commonwealth nations could 'rush for the door' of the bloc after the death of the Queen, an expect has warned. In addition to the UK, Charles III now rules in 14 Commonwealth countries that were former dominions of the British Empire. With republican movements gaining ground from Australia to the...
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Poilievre
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Associated Press#Arrivecan#The Blue Jays#Conservative
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
AFP

US embassy in Cuba to resume 'full visa processing' in 2023

The US embassy in Cuba said Wednesday it would resume "full immigrant visa processing" next year for the first time since 2017, when the mission was closed over alleged sonic attacks on diplomatic staff. The US embassy resumed limited visa services in Havana in May, but announced "full resumption" from early 2023, enabled by an increase in embassy personnel.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Miami

U.S. in talks with Cuba to restart Visa program

WASHINGTON - During a press briefing Tuesday at the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is in talks with Cuba about restarting its Visa program. During the briefing, both White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Sullivan were asked about southern governors sending migrants to more northern, Democratically run states and areas. Sullivan said the program would allow for those who wish to come to America can do so legally and through that channel, rather than make dangerous treks to Florida or Mexico. Jean-Pierre was also asked if sending migrants to other states is "border sharing" so the financial burden isn't on border states. She responded saying President Biden put forth ideas on his first day in office on how to reform the immigration system, but that those policy changes have not been reviewed or approved by Republicans. She also said the migrants who choose to make the dangerous trek usually choose to do so because they're fleeing communism, only to be used "as political pawns" once they arrive in the U.S. 
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Italy Election Set To Crown Meloni Head Of Most Right-wing Govt Since WW2

Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday could make history, giving the country its first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. Giorgia Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) barely scraped 4% of the vote in 2018, but the party is expected to take...
IMMIGRATION
HuffPost

Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan If China Invaded

BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday...
FOREIGN POLICY
Grist

Denmark leads the way on ‘loss and damage’

It’s Thursday, September 22, and Denmark is putting money toward climate justice. Denmark has become the first country in the world to pledge funding for climate-related “loss and damage,” vowing to spend more than $13 million to help developing nations that are taking the biggest hit from rising global temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Finland Mulls Barring Russians From Entering as Border Traffic Grows

VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Finland said on Thursday it was considering barring most Russians from entering the country as traffic across the border from its eastern neighbour "intensified" following President Vladimir Putin's order for a partial military mobilisation. Finnish land border crossings have remained among the few entry points into Europe...
EUROPE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
424
Followers
5K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy