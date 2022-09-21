ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger "Pretty Quickly" if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes

Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Keon Keeley and a perfectly rated sophomore headline Ohio State football's visitor list against Wisconsin game: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley’s first Ohio State football game experience went so well that he’s coming back for a second one three weeks later. The nation’s No. 8 player and top edge rusher — plus a long list of others — attended the 21-10 win over Notre Dame — and the Buckeyes felt strongly about where they sat when he left that official visit. Now he’s coming back on his own dime for a unofficial visit to get a second serving of a game-day atmosphere in Columbus. That’s a good thing as it offers a final chance for Larry Johnson and company to make the kind of a impression that can get them one last win over the Irish in this cycle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
MADISON, WI
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin is Jim Knowles vs. Graham Mertz: Buckeye Talk Game Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Here’s the Buckeye Talk preview for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, as the 3-0 Buckeyes will host the 2-1 Badgers. In the first part of this pod, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means look at Ohio State’s defense vs. Wisconsin’s offense and theorize about how much the Badgers might need to throw the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football's Ryan Turner loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cornerback Ryan Turner became the latest member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class to lose his black stripe as it prepares to play Wisconsin on Saturday. The former four-star was an early enrollee arriving as the No. 311 player and No. 37 cornerback in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line

There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good nice burger with some french fries on the side then you are in good luck because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Ohio where you can enjoy some nice burger just the way you like them. Once you visit these restaurants, you'll want to go back for more that's for sure.
OHIO STATE
