4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
String of residential burglaries can remind students how to protect themselves off-campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Quintessential tight end’ Stover getting more involved in Buckeyes passing gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jake Wheelock Will Likely Pull the Trigger “Pretty Quickly” if He Gets an Ohio State Offer, Four-star 2024 OT Brandon Baker is Offered by the Buckeyes
Ohio 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock had the experience to remember while on his visit during Ohio State’s 77-21 victory last weekend against Toledo. Wheelock had been to an Ohio State game before, attending contests against Akron and Penn State a season ago, but Saturday stood out the most to the Stebbins High School product.
Keon Keeley and a perfectly rated sophomore headline Ohio State football’s visitor list against Wisconsin game: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley’s first Ohio State football game experience went so well that he’s coming back for a second one three weeks later. The nation’s No. 8 player and top edge rusher — plus a long list of others — attended the 21-10 win over Notre Dame — and the Buckeyes felt strongly about where they sat when he left that official visit. Now he’s coming back on his own dime for a unofficial visit to get a second serving of a game-day atmosphere in Columbus. That’s a good thing as it offers a final chance for Larry Johnson and company to make the kind of a impression that can get them one last win over the Irish in this cycle.
Ohio State’s a big favorite, but betting ratings have Wisconsin as a top-15 team: Betting the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker are talking about the possible live betting opportunity on Ohio State on Saturday night. TShoe’s ratings have Wisconsin as a top-15 team, so the fact that Ohio State is favored by 18.5 points might be a bit high.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State and unranked Wisconsin are set to face off in their first Big Ten matchup of the 2022 season on Saturday. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites to win the game. According to ESPN's FPI predicted outcome, Ryan Day's 3-0 squad has an 89% chance to take down the visiting Badgers. OSU is favored by 18.5 points in the Week 4 contest.
Cleveland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin is Jim Knowles vs. Graham Mertz: Buckeye Talk Game Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Here’s the Buckeye Talk preview for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, as the 3-0 Buckeyes will host the 2-1 Badgers. In the first part of this pod, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means look at Ohio State’s defense vs. Wisconsin’s offense and theorize about how much the Badgers might need to throw the ball.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud seen signing autographs, talking with service members following Buckeyes practice
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a favorite among voters to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. He’s also a favorite among fans for being one of the more likable players in college football. Following Wednesday’s practice, Stroud was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with members of the military...
Top Minnesota hoops recruit Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State
Chatman is one of the highest-rated recruits in the entire country.
Ohio State football’s Ryan Turner loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cornerback Ryan Turner became the latest member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class to lose his black stripe as it prepares to play Wisconsin on Saturday. The former four-star was an early enrollee arriving as the No. 311 player and No. 37 cornerback in the...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State-Michigan Betting Line
There's plenty of football left to play before Ohio State and Michigan collide for the annual Big Ten bout. That's not stopping sportsbooks -- and perhaps some bettors -- from planning ahead. As noted by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, the Buckeyes have opened as a 10.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Four-star guard George Washington breaks down his final five
After de-committing from Ohio State at the beginning of the month, George Washington is now down to a final list of five schools. Dayton, Louisville, Michigan, Virginia, and Wake Forest all made the cut. “My parents and I decided that the best thing for me is to be committed by...
NCAA Basketball: Analyzing top-5 for four-star 2023 G George Washington III
Around a month ago, George Washington III was a commit for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, which was ranked as a team in the top 10 overall. But the class ended up taking a hit when the four-star recruit opted to de-commit and become a free agent again.
Ohio State football: Stover settling in at tight end
COLUMBUS — Ryan Day saw the potential in Cade Stover to become a starter at tight end a long time ago. But it took a while to convince Stover, who arrived at Ohio State thinking defense was where he could have the biggest impact. With eight catches in OSU’s...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
offtackleempire.com
Where, When, Why, How and On What TV Channel Does Ohio State Football Play Wisconsin?
Is the time and channel you need to find the Ohio State football game against Wisconsin. Where: Ohio Stadium, which is not where Ohio plays. When: 7:30 PM Eastern, or 6:30 Central. Relative to the Iowa - Rutgers game, it starts 30 minutes later than that one. Why: When this...
