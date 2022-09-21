COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley’s first Ohio State football game experience went so well that he’s coming back for a second one three weeks later. The nation’s No. 8 player and top edge rusher — plus a long list of others — attended the 21-10 win over Notre Dame — and the Buckeyes felt strongly about where they sat when he left that official visit. Now he’s coming back on his own dime for a unofficial visit to get a second serving of a game-day atmosphere in Columbus. That’s a good thing as it offers a final chance for Larry Johnson and company to make the kind of a impression that can get them one last win over the Irish in this cycle.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO