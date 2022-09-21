ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"

The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Business
San Antonio, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Music Industry#Public Works Department#Business Industry#Linus Business#Alamo Music Center
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
KSAT 12

Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

The day’s catch

Robert Ramos of San Antonio shows the gafftop he caught during the Anglers on Wheels Fishing Tournament in Port Aransas on Friday, Sept. 16. The tournament was sponsored by The Door in the Wall, Inc., a non-profit organization that also hosts sailing events for the disabled, a Fourth of July picnic celebration and a Christmas dance. Tournament anglers fished aboard […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project

(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy