Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio landmark demolition approved, making way for food truck park
The landmark was hit by a fire in March.
foxsanantonio.com
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
news4sanantonio.com
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
news4sanantonio.com
Westside neighbor hopes to grow "chicken cooperative"
The vision is a social experiment from a San Antonio man who just wants to help his community. Francisco Tavira lives on San Antonio's westside, in the 78207 zip code to be exact, "we have a culture, a history on the westside, a big community," Tavira says. "I want to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
news4sanantonio.com
2 people dead after head-on crash with 18-wheeler along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on a West Side highway. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday off Highway 90 West and Cupples Road. Police said the driver of a white 4-door car was heading eastbound in the westbound...
NWS predicts when the fall sweater weather will hit San Antonio
It's coming sooner than we think.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
news4sanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Haunted Oaks Halloween attraction returns to Rolling Oaks Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A haunted house is returning to Rolling Oaks Mall for the second spooky season in a row. Haunted Oaks will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday and run through Halloween. This year the haunted house has expanded its footprint to include a 10,000-square-foot maze. ”It’s dark,...
portasouthjetty.com
The day’s catch
Robert Ramos of San Antonio shows the gafftop he caught during the Anglers on Wheels Fishing Tournament in Port Aransas on Friday, Sept. 16. The tournament was sponsored by The Door in the Wall, Inc., a non-profit organization that also hosts sailing events for the disabled, a Fourth of July picnic celebration and a Christmas dance. Tournament anglers fished aboard […]
All lanes open on I-35 near Buda after 18-wheeler hits median
Police said the wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was heading south near FM 1327.
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project
(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
news4sanantonio.com
Nonprofits hoping for donations to continue during Big Give amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — The Big Give just started. Local non-profits are counting on you to help them make a difference. From now until Friday evening at 6:00 local time you're encouraged to donate to charities that benefit people in our community throughout the year. "Any donation matters and it...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
Comments / 0