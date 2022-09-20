Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Central Coast Latino artist earns residency by leaving his mark on his community
SEASIDE, Calif. — Jorge Torres is a professional artist from the Monterey Peninsula who was named Artist in Residence at the Weston Collective, a project funded by a grant from The Arts Council of Monterey County. With his new role he will create a mural as well as 15...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 23, 2022
SALINAS — National Steinbeck Center will present the first-ever Steinbeck Street Fair and Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street in Salinas. The free event will include local vendors and live music by the Monterey County Pops and The Rob Tracy Band featuring Candie Cobb of Eight Second Ride. Go to steinbeck.org for more information.
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County begins planning process for Family Justice Center in King City
KING CITY — Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a community forum on Thursday to discuss the planning process for creating a Monterey County Family Justice Center, South County Office in King City. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Sept. 22 forum, which will...
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges
Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield families benefit from diaper giveaway
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Union School District (GUSD) passed out hundreds of diapers to local families in need last week. The Sept. 14 distribution was the district’s third diaper giveaway in the past two years, during which staff can identify children ages 0 to 4 who will become future GUSD students.
KSBW.com
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
montereycountyweekly.com
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.
While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
KSBW.com
RV Safe Parking Program up and running for permanent housing in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has opened an RV Safe Parking Program at the National Guard Armory at DeLaveaga Park. It's one of many options being offered to support un-housed individuals with the hope of eventually getting them into permanent housing. There are about 14...
Morgan Hill Times
Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff
Nineteenth century Santa Clara County Sheriff John Hicks Adams is the subject of a new book, “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns, and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State.”. Author William Briggs, a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton, compiled Adams’ story from original journals, personal interviews with descendants, and period and contemporary sources to illustrate Adams’ life, set against the sweep of American expansion west and the early days of California statehood. The book also explores such topics as slavery, relations with Native Americans and the challenges of Mexican Californios to preserve their heritage.
Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
Throw an axe, gnaw a turkey leg, travel back in time at Hollister’s Renaissance Faire
Bay Area folks can practice axe-throwing, watch Shakespearean comedy, don period costumes and otherwise enjoy a trip to Elizabethan times at the Northern California Renaissance Faire in Hollister, running every weekend through Oct. 23. The event, held in a glen at Casa de Fruta, re-creates a village during the reign...
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That's just the first wave of massive redevelopment that will change a big swath of downtown — and heralds even more high-density development to come. Take a tour of the vision that is fast becoming reality.
King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday. Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. The post King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Shooting injures 1 in King City
KING CITY — King City Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured one person after an attempted robbery. On Sept. 22 at about 10:38 p.m., local police responded to the report of a shooting in the area of the 700 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue. With assistance from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, officers subsequently found a victim in the 48000 block of Loneoak Street with a gunshot wound.
sanjoseinside.com
Gilroy City Council to Consider Asking Armendariz to Resign if Recall Is on Ballot
The Gilroy City Council will soon consider asking Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz to resign if a recall effort against her qualifies for a ballot. During the council’s Sept. 19 meeting, Mayor Marie Blankley requested the item be brought to the council at an upcoming meeting. The council agreed 5-2 to place it on the agenda for consideration, with Armendariz and Councilmember Zach Hilton giving it a thumbs down.
KSBW.com
'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
