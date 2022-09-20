Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Clearing pollution helps clear fog of aging — and may cut dementia risk
During the past decade, a growing body of research has shown that air pollution harms older adults' brains, contributing to cognitive decline and dementia. What hasn't been clear is whether improving air quality would benefit brain health. Two studies published this year by researchers at six universities and the National...
verywellhealth.com
Percocet (Oxycodone and Acetaminophen) – Oral
Percocet is a potent pain reliever that can lead to addiction, abuse, and overuse. Its misuse or abuse can result in overdose and death. This medication can potentially induce severe, even fatal, breathing issues. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have slow, shallow, or difficulty breathing. Avoid alcohol-containing products,...
