On January 6th, 2021, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett was reporting as the insurrection at the Capitol unfolded. “I was in the CBS News bureau, at the anchor desk, with Norah O’Donnell and Ed O’Keefe,” he said. He was on the air for ten hours. “It was a day I thought I would never see in this country.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO