Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
Travis County Tax Office hoping $20/hour pay raise will help with staffing shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas DMVs continue to see longer wait times for vehicle registration renewals and title transfers. DMVs in Travis County recorded months-long wait times during the pandemic, and appointments are still booked 30 days out. Renewing a car registration has become a frustration for many throughout...
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin vote by landslide to unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin has become the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to unionize. Nurses at ASMCA voted by a landslide this week, with 72% in favor, to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), the largest nurses' union in the United States.
CBS News Chief Washington correspondent talks about 2020 election at Texas Tribune Fest
On January 6th, 2021, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett was reporting as the insurrection at the Capitol unfolded. “I was in the CBS News bureau, at the anchor desk, with Norah O’Donnell and Ed O’Keefe,” he said. He was on the air for ten hours. “It was a day I thought I would never see in this country.”
Austin ISD looking at two potential sites for teacher, staff affordable housing
Austin ISD is looking into ways to make living in the city more affordable for teachers and staff. Jeremy Striffler, director of real estate for the district, said they are considering building affordable housing units on the Rosedale School campus and the Anita Ferrales Coy Facility site. ALSO | Austin...
Austin's homeless strategy officer lays out housing efforts for next year
The City of Austin says there are 1,000 housing units are in the pipeline for people experiencing homelessness. However, current bridge shelters are at capacity and other construction is still months away. “The public sector and private sector alike have recognized the need to scale up our efforts,” said homeless...
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Typhoon Texas offering free admission to educators this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, school teachers, school teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and others employed by a school district or private school have free admission at Typhoon Texas to celebrate Educators Weekend. From September 24-25, educators can destress with a free day of raft rides, tube slides, body slides, and...
Infamously problematic I-35/Hwy 183 interchange gets upgrades
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the state’s most congested chokepoints has finally been addressed. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation celebrated the major upgrades made to I-35 and the US 183 interchange with a ribbon cutting. Assisting with the ribbon cutting ceremony was 8-year-old Archer Foltermann -- a...
SWAT callout ends in Buda
Police did not say why they wanted the woman to come out but said she eventually did.
Georgetown PD: APD officer killed in major traffic crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from Georgetown PD on a fatal crash involving a police officer. The Georgetown Police Department held a procession Friday morning for an Austin police officer who was killed in a major traffic crash in Williamson County. According...
Cedar Park, Leander residents under strict water restrictions as repairs begin on pipeline
Cedar Park and Leander residents are asked to restrict water usage while the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) makes a “critical repair” to its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. In Cedar Park, residents are not allowed to use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers. Only handheld...
Victims named in Elgin shooting involving retired trooper
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the three people who died in Saturday's shooting in Elgin are Rito Paul Morales, Kristin Morales and Randi Mitchell.
Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage
Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
Field of Light Nov. and Dec. dates, discounted tickets for students and teachers on sale
AUSTIN, Texas — Field of Light tickets for all dates from November through December 30, 2022, are now on sale to the general public, including discounted prices for students and teachers. Tickets went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for "Student and Teacher Night" are for the first...
Cherished space in heart of West Campus may be turned into an apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — A cherished space in the heart of West Campus may be turned into an apartment complex. Based on information CBS Austin found on the City of Austin’s website a development company wants to purchase the land at 504 West 24th Street and replace it with a high-rise.
Making a Difference: LASA student in ATX develops app to help fight invasive species
AUSTIN, Texas — A study finds invasive species like zebra mussels here in Austin are a major problem, costing conservationists trillions of dollars to try and fix. Nathan Elias is a senior at Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) High School in Austin. He developed an app hoping to help curb the crisis and save our planet.
Bastrop FD fights house and brush fire that led to evacuations, cause under investigation
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Bastrop Fire Department and multiple other agencies worked to contain a house fire that sparked a brush fire and led to some temporary evacuations early Thursday morning. BFD crews responded at around 2:56 a.m. to the structure fire in the 100 block of Mokaluna Lane...
Austin ranks in the top 20 Best Coffee Cities in America, according to WalletHub study
AUSTIN, Texas — National Coffee Day is on September 29 -- it's just around the corner -- and the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on its Best Coffee Cities in America of 2022. Austin made the top 20 out of 100 of America's largest cities. The city scored...
