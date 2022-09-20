ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 1

CBS Austin

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin vote by landslide to unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin has become the largest private-sector hospital in Texas to unionize. Nurses at ASMCA voted by a landslide this week, with 72% in favor, to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), the largest nurses' union in the United States.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's homeless strategy officer lays out housing efforts for next year

The City of Austin says there are 1,000 housing units are in the pipeline for people experiencing homelessness. However, current bridge shelters are at capacity and other construction is still months away. “The public sector and private sector alike have recognized the need to scale up our efforts,” said homeless...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Typhoon Texas offering free admission to educators this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, school teachers, school teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, and others employed by a school district or private school have free admission at Typhoon Texas to celebrate Educators Weekend. From September 24-25, educators can destress with a free day of raft rides, tube slides, body slides, and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Infamously problematic I-35/Hwy 183 interchange gets upgrades

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the state’s most congested chokepoints has finally been addressed. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation celebrated the major upgrades made to I-35 and the US 183 interchange with a ribbon cutting. Assisting with the ribbon cutting ceremony was 8-year-old Archer Foltermann -- a...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Georgetown PD: APD officer killed in major traffic crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from Georgetown PD on a fatal crash involving a police officer. The Georgetown Police Department held a procession Friday morning for an Austin police officer who was killed in a major traffic crash in Williamson County. According...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin job fair targets people 50+ to help ease the city's labor shortage

Seniors are an untapped talent pool that could help ease the labor shortage. On Thursday, the City of Austin hosted a job fair for people 50+. Higher pay, medical benefits and flexible schedules had about 600 people RSVP for the event. “I’m looking for a part-time position,” said Austin retiree...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

