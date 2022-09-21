‘Dogs With Jobs’ pint glasses still available at Lost Friend Brewing Co., proceeds help CPW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife partnered with Lost Friend Brewing Company in Colorado Springs to create a specialty brew and pint glass. Proceeds from both go towards CPW's K9 Officer program. For anyone who wasn't able to attend the event, the brewery is still offering the brew and glasses.

CPW said Sunday's event was a great chance for people to meet and get to know some of the department's K9 officers.

While hanging with the K9s, people had the chance to enjoy Dogs With Jobs, described as a Spruce Kolsch.

According to CPW, a dollar from every sale of Dogs with Jobs, described as a delicious Colorado Spruce Kolsch, and a dollar from every glass will go back to CPW to support the K9 Officer program.

If you can't make it, but would still like to donate, click here . Funds go towards current and future training for the dogs.

