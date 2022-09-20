Read full article on original website
Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following fatal refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
Asst. Fire Chief John Kaminski among crews deploying to offer support during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue (TFD) announced Monday that Assistant Chief John Kaminski deployed to an undisclosed site in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Kaminski deployed with 47 other team members from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, the team is preparing to offer support for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio
Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Fire crews responding to incident at BP refinery in Oregon Tuesday
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon Fire Department crews are responding to an incident at the BP refinery on Cedar Point Road Tuesday evening. Large amounts of black smoke, flames and burnoff have been seen coming from the area. It is currently unclear if anyone has been injured. This is a...
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
How effective are home security cameras and how often do they help police?
OREGON, Ohio — Chances are you've seen law enforcement or other safety officials ask for help in identifying someone caught on a security camera when solving a crime. Camera evidence is becoming more helpful for police, especially as technology advances. On top of asking for witnesses to a crime,...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo. According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19. U.S. Marshals says Brown...
Ohio politicians, other leaders react to fatal BP Toledo Refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino. Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway." "It is with...
