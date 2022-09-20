ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following fatal refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Asst. Fire Chief John Kaminski among crews deploying to offer support during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue (TFD) announced Monday that Assistant Chief John Kaminski deployed to an undisclosed site in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Kaminski deployed with 47 other team members from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, the team is preparing to offer support for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Oregon, OH
Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Oregon, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Oregon State
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
13abc.com

Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire. According to The Blade, the two who were killed...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
MAUMEE, OH
CBS News

2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refinery#Accident#Ne Cedar Point#Bp#Usw
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy